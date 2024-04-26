Franklin episode 5 recap: Franklin vs Adams

It's July 4, 1778, when Franklin episode 5, "The Natural State of Man," opens. Now staying at Chaumont's (Olivier Claverie) home with Benjamin (Michael Douglas), John Adams (Eddie Marsan) practices his French phrases early in the morning, then writes into his diary. He celebrates the anniversary of America's independence, then admits he can't abide Benjamin. He watches from a window inquisitively as chairs and tables are set up outside in the garden for a huge party.

Benjamin and Adams continue to get on each other's nerves over breakfast. Benjamin makes fun of Adams' poor French, Adams of Benjamin getting up so late. Benjamin asks what Adams is there to do, but Adams won't say.

How to deal with France

Adams criticizes Benjamin's accounts, expenses and correspondence. Benjamin boasts about his negotiated alliance with France, but Adams criticizes their soldiers and says they've added little to the American cause. Adams wants to meet with Vergennes (Thibault de Montalembert) and make sure he honors France's obligations. Later, Adams becomes even more incensed when, at the party, he sees how much the French have come to idolize Benjamin.

Vergennes is upset at the inventory from the American congress that Adams has provided. It's a tenth of France's annual budget. Benjamin just about keeps the peace between Vergennes and Adams, but Adams still wants more from France as America's situation remains precarious. Adams says the war would end quickly if the French fleet battled the English at sea, but he believes France wants to keep America's head just above the water, only enough to keep them from drowning.

Ultimately, as tensions rise, Benjamin convinces Vergennes to provide some of the money by pretending to be invalid. This only upsets Adams even more, as he wants them to be bolder. Benjamin says making tiny steps is the only way to progress in France.

Marriage plans

Anne (Ludivine Sagnier) is upset at Brillon (Marc Duret) for telling Benjamin that Temple (Noah Jupe) and Cunegonde (Lily Dupont ) will marry. She wants her daughter to have more say in the matter and to decide her own fate, unlike she did.

Brillon has spotted her constant flirtation with Benjamin and doesn't care what she or Cunegonde thinks. He calls a daughter a burden you have to get rid of quickly, before insisting he's going to do with his estate and family what he wants.

Benjamin tells Temple he and Brillon have negotiated for Temple and Cunegonde's marriage, calling it an alliance between France and America. Temple appears disheartened, especially at the thought of Benjamin leaving him behind in France. But Benjamin says he'll stay in France until his dying breath, if Temple agrees, which he eventually does.

Later, Anne bursts into more negotiations between Benjamin and her husband over Temple and Cunegonde's marriage. She declares the union will not take place.

As Benjamin and Temple leave the Brillon home, Benjamin insists he'll find a match for Temple and a perch for the Franklins in the world.

Bancroft targets Adams

At the Chaumont's Independence party, Adams gossips to Edward Bancroft (Daniel Mays) about the Brillon's marriage and Anne’s relationship with Benjamin, concluding he'd hoped for better allies. Bancroft agrees and Adams says they should talk privately.

Bancroft then tells Paul Wentworth (Tom Hughes) he wants more money for the treacherous risks he's taking. Wentworth wants Bancroft to drive a bigger wedge between Vergennes and the Americans. Rather than targeting Benjamin, he wants Bancroft to make Adams agitate the French. It takes just one conversation with Adams to convince him to do so.

Gilbert returns

Earlier, after pretending to kidnap a terrified Temple, his friends Segur (Arthur Orcier) and Noailles (Victor Lafrej) take him out of the mansion to drink and talk about his impending nuptials with Cunegonde. Temple admits he's unsure if he wants to go through with it. They're then surprised by the return of Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette (Théodore Pellerin), who has returned from fighting in America, now a general.

Gilbert and Temple meet with Bancroft, Adams and Benjamin. Gilbert wants France to attack British ports, that way they'll be too busy defending their own country to fight America. But Adams says it's an impossible scheme, while Benjamin jokingly insists it's time they give England a taste of their own medicine. He only becomes serious when Temple says he'll be part of the battle. He reminds Temple he's in France to be at his side, not to die.

After Anne cancels the wedding to Cunegonde, Temple tells Benjamin he wants to walk home. Instead, he runs away and joins Gilbert, Segur and Noailles, whose plan is now to go to Le Havre, buy some ships and sack England themselves.

Benjamin is a target

Officer Lenoir (Olivier Rabourdin) tells Benjamin there have been rumors he's unsafe in Paris, and that he should not venture away from Chaumont's mansion.

Later, Bancroft tells Wentworth of Gilbert and Temple's plan. He insists it was a joke, but Wentworth doesn't find it funny. Bancroft adds Versailles is already tiring of the war and Adams distrusts the whole alliance. Wentworth demands Bancroft find a way for Adams to get full power over Franklin.

Later, Wentworth boards a carriage he thinks is carrying Benjamin and stabs a man to death, his body falling out of the door when it's opened upon arrival in the center of Paris.

