Franklin episode 3 recap: who can Franklin trust?

Franklin episode 3 explodes into life at Brandywine Creek, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 1777. Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette (Théodore Pellerin), now over in America and fighting for its independence, has been injured in the battle and Washington has ordered that a doctor treats him straight away.

After taking one look at his leg, the doctor tells Gilbert to bite down hard on a piece of wood, as he tends to his severe injury. Gilbert does as he’s told, then lets out a muffled scream as the doctor gets to work.

What else happens in Franklin episode 3, "Pride & Gout"? Take a look below to find out.

Gilbert's fate

French Foreign Minister Charles Gravier, Comte de Vergennes (Thibault de Montalembert) is informed Gilbert died in a fruitless battle. Vergennes is furious that Gilbert not only defied His Majesty's orders by going to America, but that he did so with a letter of recommendation from Benjamin.

Vergennes tells Monsieur Gerard (Xavier Brossard) to severely reprimand Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) for his participation in Gilbert's departure. When he does so, Benjamin mourns Gilbert's death, but says it is the perfect advertisement for France and America's alliance.

Later, Vergennes asks the Royal Treasurer how they might be able to fund America's efforts. The Royal Treasure says they can't afford any more debt or to raise taxes, while adding that Vergennes is alone in his support of America.

Temple Franklin (Noah Jupe) and Gilbert's friends mourn his death over numerous drinks, reminiscing about the time he danced with Marie Antoinette.

That night, Benjamin is woken up by Chaumont (Olivier Claverie). Temple's horse has been found, without him. Benjamin, Chaumont and dozens of men search for Temple, only to find him asleep and hungover in a barn. Temple blames himself for Gilbert's death. Benjamin insists he shouldn't, but a still drunk Temple takes this opportunity to tell Benjamin he sees how conspiring and scheming his grandfather is, which hurts Benjamin's feelings.

The conversation then turns to Temple's father. Temple says Benjamin acts like he doesn't exist and scolds him for refusing to help his dad out of jail. He even goes as far as to criticize how Benjamin treated his wife and daughter, too. Benjamin admits that, like every person, there are parts of his life that he regrets. Temple doesn't care; he passes out. Benjamin takes off his grandson's boots, then dolefully departs.

However, everyone's grief is overblown, because Gilbert is still alive. Temple races through Paris to tell Philipe and Louis. Not only that, Gilbert has become a general, too. Temple wants Benjamin to print Gilbert's story. Benjamin reminds him he has no means of doing so, while he's also not that impressed with the story anyway. He asks Temple to leave the letter behind and he'll think of something. An annoyed Temple leaves, their relationship still frosty.

Anne and Benjamin find comfort in each other

Michael Douglas and Ludivine Sagnier in Franklin (Image credit: Apple TV)

Anne Louise Brillon de Jouy (Ludivine Sagnier) and her daughter Cunegonde Brillon (Lily Dupont) paint and discuss their affections for the Franklin men. As they paint, Anne spots her husband having sex with his mistress nearby. She tells Cunegonde to depart, which she does without noticing the affair.

A depressed and alienated Anne seeks companionship in Benjamin. They go to a park and create stories for the strangers there. Benjamin admits to Anne he doesn't see the way forward and no longer knows who he can trust. He is here to aid the American effort but all of the doors are closed and time is running out. He can't set foot in Paris and his gout is going to be the death of him. He apologizes for burdening Anne with his problems, but she insists he can trust her.

Jacques shows Temple a different Paris

At the opera, Cunegonde hands Temple a locket with her picture, then whispers in his ear, "I only tease people I like." But Jacques (Aïtor de Calvairac) insists he won't get anywhere with her and one day he'll take him to a place where he can experience something real. Jacques even shows Temple a crude drawing of Benjamin being sodomized by Chevalier d'Eon, a French spy who was born a man but now lives as a woman. When Benjamin finds it, he remarks that vice is immaterial, but ridicule is fateful.

Jacques takes Temple to a brothel, but Temple soon becomes uncomfortable and bored. While sitting alone, Temple is approached by a woman, who takes him away.

American progress, finally

Benjamin rebuilds his printing press in a workshop. He makes some progress, but soon has to take a rest due to his age and gout. Later, Bancroft smuggles the missing piece of the printing press to Benjamin.

After being informed that America has lost Philadelphia, his confidence in success is lower than ever. That's until Jonathan Austin (Cavan Clarke) arrives in France from Boston to inform Benjamin that America has taken the British fort at Saratoga. Franklin gets to work printing more propaganda, with the headline, "Victory at Saratoga — The English surrender. [Gilbert] Lafayette the hero."

Who is the traitor?

Pierre Beauchmarchais (Assaad Bouab) asks Chaumont why what passes at Versailles is immediately known about in London. He reveals that two out of the three ships that recently departed Le Havre were seized by the English just two days after leaving port. Someone is betraying them, as only Beauchmarchais, Chaumont and Franklin knew of the departure and the route. One of them, or at the very least someone close to the trio, is a traitor.

Later, Bancroft sneaks away to a confessional booth in a Church. Looking incredibly suspicious, he meets with British agent Paul Wentworth (Tom Hughes) and they conspire to bring down Benjamin.

