Back To Black — cast, plot, first look and about the Amy Winehouse biopic movie

Back To Black was the name chosen by Amy Winehouse for her iconic 2006 album. As well as the haunting song on that record, it's now being used the title of a biopic movie about Amy's tragically short life in the spotlight.

Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-lifetime talent and this new biopic aims to celebrate her life rather than focus on her tragic death at 27 in 2011. It's directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was behind hit movie Nowhere Boy about the childhood of John Lennon plus Fifty Shades of Grey. The writer is Matt Greenhalgh who was also behind Nowhere Boy.

The movie has been made with the support of the late singer’s estate, and sees British star Marisa Abela try Amy’s iconic beehive hairstyle out for size as she enjoys life in the London’s vibrant borough of Camden during the 1990s and early Noughties. Featuring many of Amy's hit songs, including the record-breaking Rehab, the drama then follows her intense route to global fame after the release of her iconic 2006 album Back To Black.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new biopic movie Back To Black…

Back To Black celebrates the music of Amy Winehouse. (Image credit: Getty)

We don’t yet know when Back To Black will hit cinemas in the UK and US, although its scheduled for release in 2024, but watch this space and we’ll keep you updated.

Back To Black plot

Back To Black will chart Amy’s crazy life in 1990s Camden through to her meteoric rise to fame and back again in the Noughties. The filmmakers say: “Back To Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Back to Black cast — Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

Marisa Abela plays the diminutive star with the big voice. She's now a worldwide star thanks to the success of HBO and BBC series Industry in which she plays hedonistic young banker Yasmin Kara-Hanani. She's also starred in Cobra, Rogue Agent and She is Love. Marisa will also star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film Barbie.

Marisa Abela as Yasmin in hit BBC2 and HBO drama series Industry. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Back To Black?

The remaining cast for Back To Black has yet to be announced. We'll be updating here when we hear who's playing who in Amy's life so do check back.

Locations and behind-the scenes of Back To Black

Back To Black is being made by Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental Pictures and started filming in London on January 16 2023.

Is there a trailer for Back To Black?

A trailer for Back To Black isn't ready yet, but in the meantime do enjoy the first-look picture (see above) of star Marisa Abela in her role as Amy Winehouse.

All about the real Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was one of the greatest musical talents of the 21st century and sold more than 30 million records worldwide. Her second album Back to Black propelled her to international stardom, winning five Grammy awards. Her personal life often made more headlines than her songs, especially her turbulent relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil who she married in May 2007.

Amy also famously struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction and died from alcohol poisoning on 24 July 2011, aged 27. Her last recording was with American singer Tony Bennett for his album Duets II.