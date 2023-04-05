Industry season 3: cast, plot and everything we know on the new series of the banking drama

Industry season 3 will continue the saga of the young bankers trying to become a success in top London firm Pierpoint & Co, while negotiating their various personal problems and hedonistic lifestyles including plenty of drugs and sex. This time to add into the mix is Kit Harington who joins Industry series 3 as green tech compnay boss Henry Muck

It's yet to be announced if previous stars including Harry Lawtey, Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela and David Jonsson, who were all in Industry season 2, are back for this 2023 series. We certainly hope all or most of them are.

So here's everything we know so far about Industry season 3...

Industry season 3 starts filming in April 2023 so we're not expecting a release date on the BBC and HBO Max until later in 2023, possibly 2024. It's yet to be announced by the BBC which of its channels will be showing Industry series 3 but the previous two series were on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer, so the likelihood is it will be the same channels again. Industry season 3 is an eight-parter

* Industry series one and two are available to catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

Industry season 3 plot

The rampant sex and drug taking looks set to continue in Industry season 3 as the young bankers continue to creat their identities within the pressure cooker environment of the international banking world and Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

This time the bosses at Pierpoint & Co looks to the future and takes a huge bet on 'ethical investing'. So the assinged desk find themselves front and centre in the workings of Lumi, a green tech energy company, headed up by Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the CEO and Founder of Lumi. The story has implications at the very top of the worlds of finance, media and government.

The bankers at Pierpoint & Co also had to contend with the arrival of US management at the end of Industry season 2 so we will get to see how this plays out.

The bankers setting out to impress in the first series of Industry. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Industry season 3 cast — Kit Harington as Henry Muck

In Industry season 3, Kit Harington plays Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company about to go public.

Kit Harington is probably best known as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones but has recently starred in Apple TV+ drama Extrapolations and Prime Video's Modern Love season 2. He plays Dane Whitman/Black Knight, a character in the Eternals movie and in 2022 he explored his grandfather's part in World War Two in My Grandparent's War on Channel 4.

Kit is married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. They have one child and are expecting a second.

Eternals star Kit Harrington. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Who else is starring in Industry season 3?

While the remaining cast for Industry season 3 has yet to be announced, we're hoping to see our favourite characters return, including Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), troubled American Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), rich girl Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) and gay former Etonian Gus Sackey (David Jonsson).

We'd also love to see the return of banking boss Eric Tao (Lost star Ken Leung) and team leader Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl) as Kenny Kilblane as well as Sarah Parish as Pierpoint's difficult client Nicole Craig.

We of course will update with casting news for Industry season 3 as soon as we hear.

Will Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) be returning for Inustry season 3? (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Behind the scenes, filming news and more about Industry season 3

Filming of Industry season 3 takes place from the end of April 2023. The eight-part series is written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The show is a Bad Wolf production for HBO and the BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

Is there an Industry season 3 trailer?

It's far too early for an Industry season 3 trailer, but we can't wait to see what Kit Harington will be like in the show. We'll post the trailer here as soon as one arrives.