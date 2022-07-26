Industry season 2 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

When Industry season 2 kicks off, everything at the top international London bank Pierpoint & Co. is manic in the post-COVID world, and that includes life among the young banking team trading stocks and shares.

The market is playing up and the trading floor is more charged and intense this time around, so how will working-class Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), troubled American Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), rich girl Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) and gay old Etonian Gus Sackey (David Jonsson) cope with it all?

These characters we've come to know and love from Industry season 1 can no longer hide behind their graduate status. They are expected to perform as full-fledged bankers in season 2. All their drug-taking binges, sexual shenanigans and nightclubbing will still be on the cards in between their banking duties. There are also some new faces at Pierpoint and Co. to shake things up a bit!

So here's everything you need to know about Industry season 2...

Gus has a new, more casual look, for Industry season 2. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Industry season 2 arrives on HBO Max in the US on Monday August 1 2022. We don't yet know when the series will arrive on BBC1 (note: season 1 was previously shown in the UK on BBC2 but has now switched to BBC1). We believe the banking drama will be in the UK autumn 2022 schedules. Episodes will again be released on BBCIPlayer. We'll update with a UK air date as soon as we hear.

Is there an Industry season 2 trailer?

Yes there's a trailer released for Industry season 2 and it looks pretty good. There seems to be some sort of an away day at a British stately home would should be fun, with plenty of bed-hopping and debauchery no doubt. Take a look below...

Industry season 2 plot

Industry Season 2 picks up a year after season 1 and the grads have been taken on so are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status! They're out to prove themselves in the world of high finance! Of course, this means ever more paranoia! New US management are on the warpath and give the company an injection of cross Atlantic energy which has consequences for every employee. Now Harper, Yasmin and Robert set out to drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office.

Looks like Harper and Eric could be clashing again in the office when Industry season gets underway. (Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Returning cast

In Industry season 2 there are some familiar faces back among the Pierpoint & Co. employees including jack-the-lad coke addict Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), Harper Stern from New York (Myha’la Herrold), rich girl Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) and gay old Etonian Gus Sackey (David Jonsson).

Keeping them all in check as always is their boss Eric Tao (Lost star Ken Leung) and team leader Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl) as Kenny Kilblane . Stirring up the status quo at Pierpoint & Co are returning recurring cast include Sarah Parish as Pierpoint's eccentric client Nicole Craig, Nicholas Bishop is Yasmin's friend and client Maxim Alonso, while Sagar Radia is banker Rishi Ramdani, Mark Dexter plays Hilary Wyndham and Caoilfhionni Dunne is Jackie Walsh.

First Look!. Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry season 2. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Ken Leung is back as reinstated boss Eric. (Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Wil Yasmin and Harper patch up their differences in Industry series 2? (Image credit: HBO/BBC)

New cast

Industry will have plenty of new cast joining the regulars. Alex Alomar Akpobome (Twenties) plays Danny Van Deventer, a wonderkid Executive Director from the New York office, Indy Lewis (La Fortuna) is Venetia Berens, who is Yasmin’s newest recruit on the Foreign Exchange Sales Desk and Katrine de Candole (Dominion) plays Celeste Pacquet. Jay Duplass (The Chair) stars as reputable hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom, Sonny Poon Tip (Anatomy of a Scandal) is his son Leo Bloom, while Adam Levy (The Witcher) as Yasmin’s playboy father Charles Hanani.

New cast member Alex Alomar Akpobome plays Danny Van Deventer. (Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Indy Lewis joins Industry season 2 as Venetia Berens. (Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Katrine de Candole joins as Celeste Pacque. (Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Sonny Poon Tip as Leo Bloom. (Image credit: HBO/BBC)

Industry season 2 episode guide

We will post an episode guide to Industry season 2 here, as the episodes arrive each week (with a few spoilers), so do keep checking right here...

How Industry season 1 ended (with spoilers)

The go-getting banking graduates Robert, Harper, Yasmin and Gus had to give televised presentations in front of a panel of top management to prove their worth to Pierpoint & Co. and thus be taken on as full-time members of staff at the bank. Gus gave a frankly eccentric outburst in one sentence and walked out, but this was more of a protest about the sudden death of his fellow graduate Hari, who Gus sat next to, and management are desperate to put that awful event behind them.

It seems they need to keep Gus on side so it's very likely he'll keep his job!

Robert's presentation seemed to go ok until he got a nose bleed which those in the know clearly thought was down to his coke habit! He was championed by some on the panel as being just the sort of chap the clients like (due to his hedonistic partying with them!)

Yasmin probably gave the best performance of all the graduates but she then fell out with her housemate Harper for the manipulating going on behind backs, plus the sex antics both have had with Robert! Yasmin clearly likes Robert instead of her drippy, waster boyfriend Seb but Yas had led Robert on merry dance of flirting for most of season 1, until there was a memorable encounter with him in the toilets at the office Christmas party.

Then of course there was a threesome at a house party between Robert, Yasmin and Harper, which Harper ended when she got too freaked out.

Harper's graduate presentation was a complete disaster when she became too nervous to speak and fled the room. However the "big cheese" at Pierpoint was over from America with an agenda and he was keen to offer her a deal which meant that his mate and Harper's former boss Eric got his job back, after he'd previously acted unprofessionally around her earlier in the series and she complained.

Instead, it was Harper's team boss Daria who paid the price with her job in the end, as Harper testified that Daria put unfair pressure on hair to make accusations against Eric. The end result is Harper keeps her job at Pierpoint & Co. and we assume the other graduates have been taken on too since they are all appearing in Industry season 2.