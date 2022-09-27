Industry's Harry Lawtey: "We meet a very different Robert in season two!"

"Acting and banking are very different, but they do share a few things in the sense that they're very competitive, they're quite oversubscribed, and lots of people want to do it, so it can be a very high-risk, high-reward environment. I think, for us, one of the easiest access points is that we were extremely lucky when we got this job, back in 2019, because all four of us that were kind of leading the show were fresh out of drama school, and had been given this ridiculous opportunity which we were very privileged to have. We were kind of naive and slightly green, very excited but also a bit scared, which is exactly the way that our characters were feeling in the show, so that was something we could all use, and we were in it together and could rely on each other in the same way the characters do.

"In terms of the banking terminology, it can be a jargon-heavy show. I think the key thing as an actor is that we're never going to be able to become professional bankers, it's a lot to take on, but we have our great writers as a resource for that. In playing those scenes, what's much more important than understanding the intricacies of the trade, you've just got to know what it means, what the stakes are, and what the consequences of the transaction are between you and another person. If you understand that, that's something you can actually play. I can't play a trade, but I can play what it means to people, and if you focus on that, you'll find a way through it."