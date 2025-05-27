The Power of Parker season 2: release date, plot, trailer, interviews and everything we know

The Power of Parker season 2 is here, and the return of the hit 1990s-set comedy will see the titular philandering tycoon attempting to stage a comeback.

In The Power of Parker season 1, electrical goods salesman Martin Parker (Game of Thrones' Conleth Hill) came unglued when his wife Diane (Gentleman Jack's Rosie Cavaliero) discovered he'd been having an affair with her sister Kath (Murder, They Hope's Sian Gibson) for years, while his business debts also started to catch up with him.

The sisters eventually decided to join forces against Martin and secretly oust him from his retail empire, but in a desperate attempt to escape the debt collectors, Martin ended up setting fire to his shop.

As the series returns, it's 1992 and Martin is looking for a way to re-establish himself in the world of retail, while Diane is cautiously embracing her new life as a businesswoman, and Kath is caught in the middle once again.

Here's everything you need to know about The Power of Parker season 2...

The Power of Parker season 2 launches on BBC1 on Friday, May 30 at 9.30pm.

The six-part series will be available in full on BBC iPlayer from Friday May 30.

The Power of Parker season 2 cast

Conleth Hill returns as Martin Parker, with Rosie Cavaliero as Diane and Sian Gibson (who created the show with Paul Coleman) as Kath. Other returning cast members include Steve Pemberton as Martin's business associate Sandy, George Costigan as Diane and Kath's father Dougie, Rhiannon Clements as acerbic care home manager Bev, Sheila Reid as Kath's confidante Gladys, and Abby Vicky-Russell as Martin's bubbly PA Julie.

There will also be some new faces joining the cast for season two, including Motherland's Diane Morgan as businesswoman Mic, and Navin Chowdhry (EastEnders' Nish Panesar) as Ash.

Kath (Sian Gibson) and Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) explore the cut-throat world of retail in Stockport (Image credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures)

The Power of Parker season 2 plot

It's 1992, and Martin is on his uppers — he's desperate to re-establish himself on the Stockport retail scene, but his name is mud and nobody is taking his calls.

Meanwhile, Diane has taken over running Parker's Power & Electricals, but is struggling to assert herself with her not-so-silent business partner Sandy, who insists on taking all the credit.

As for Kath, she's caught between being Diane's biggest cheerleader, trying to help Martin get back on his feet, and dealing with her dad's impending eviction...

Is there a trailer for The Power of Parker season 2?

There is! You can check it out below:

The Power of Parker Series 2 | BBC - Official trailer - YouTube Watch On

Conleth Hill interview for The Power of Parker season 2

Has Martin learnt anything from everything he went through in season 1? "Not much! He's now at the lowest point that we've ever seen him, and the absolute opposite of what he was at the beginning of the first series. His name is dirt, he's got no friends, and he's been living above a Chinese takeaway; he's rudderless."

He's definitely not his well-groomed self at the start of this run, is he? "He's just let himself go for a couple of years, because he's not been getting the help from his old network that he expected. But you'll see that he tidies himself up when he gets back into sales. He gets his suit back on — it's all in the image, you see!"

Martin (Conleth Hill) is down in the dumps without his business empire (Image credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures)

So how does he get back into sales? "In episode 2, he's asked to make one last delivery for the Chinese takeaway, and that's how he meets Mic. After two years in the wilderness, somebody's talking his language again and giving him a chance. So she's hugely important, but perhaps not as praiseworthy as she appears to be at the beginning..."