Amandaland season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Amandaland season 2 is officially on the way following the huge success of Amandaland season 1 last year which saw over 6.4 million viewers tuning in, making it one of the BBC’s biggest comedy launches in recent years.

The Motherland spin-off was such a huge hit with viewers that it has been commissioned for another installment, and we will once again see Lucy Punch back as chaotic Amanda, along with her passive-aggressive mother Felicity - played by the legendary Joanna Lumley - and the brilliant Philippa Dunne will also return as Amanda's long-suffering friend Anne.

Speaking of the show's return, co-writer and creator Holly Walsh says: “We've been bowled over by the response to Amandaland and can't wait to get co-labbing on the next series.”

While creator Sharon Horgan adds: “With any new show you put out there, your main hope is to make something you love and are proud of. The extra bonus is that it's a critical hit. But to have a loyal audience of this size is just beyond your hopes and expectations. Special thanks to Lucy for being the most extraordinary front woman and to the BBC for having such faith in the idea of Amandaland from the off.”

Here is everything we know about Amandaland season 2...

It is a little too early for a release date, but we are guessing Amandaland season 2 will land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

As soon as an official release date is announced, we will add it to this guide.

Philippa Dunne as Anne, Lucy Punch as Amanda, and Dame Joanna Lumley as Felicity. (Image credit: BBC)

Amandaland season 2 plot

Season 1 saw Amanda forced to downsize and move to South Harlesden, which is a little too close to Wormwood Scrubs prison for her liking. Her children, Manus and Georgie, are now at secondary school, meaning single-parent Amanda is faced with horrors such as teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety.

Can the ever-confident Amanda cope with these issues alone? Unfortunately for her, her mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley) is always around, complete with her backhanded compliments and constant sniping. And after a brief spell of freedom, Anne (Philippa Dunne) is pulled back into Amanda’s life to help her navigate the social scene and the parents at the kids’ new school.

The end of season 1 saw Amanda break up with love interest Johannes after he tries to woo her with her fancy life and hefty bank account... but will Amanda regret her decision in season 2? Or could there be a new romance on the cards?

Amandaland season 2 cast

Lucy Punch as Amanda

It is more than likely that Lucy will be returning as Amanda, becasue Amandaland wouldn't quite be the same without, well... Amanda! As well as starring in Motherland, Lucy also played Jo in the series Bloods and Esme Squalor in A Series of Unfortunate Events. She’s also been in Doc Martin, St. Trinian’s, Vexed, Bad Teacher, Avenue 5 and How to Date Billy Walsh.

Joanna Lumley as Amanda's mum, Felicity

Sharp-tongued Felicity might be scratchy on the surface, but underneath, she loves her family dearly and it is thought Joanna will be back for the second season. Joanna Lumley is best known for playing Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous and Purdey in The New Avengers. She’s also been in Coronation Street, Sapphire and Steel, Fool Me Once, Finding Alice, The Sandman, Paddington, Me Before You and Gangsta Granny, among countless other shows and movies.

Lucy Punch as Amanda and Joanna Lumley as Felicity. (Image credit: BBC One / Merman)

Philippa Dunne as Anne

One of the absolute highlights of Amandaland season 1 is the amazing Philippa Dune as Amanda's friend, Anne - and fans will be thrilled to know she is likely to be back for a second season. Philippa has also played Geraldine Devlin in Derry Girls and has also starred in Inside No.9, The Woman in the Wall, Bodies, This Is Going to Hurt and The Nevers.

Also in the cast...

The first series introduced a host of new characters, including Amanda’s long-suffering downstairs neighbour Mal (Samuel Anderson) and JJ (Ekow Quartey), the stepfather to Mal’s son Ned.

We also met power couple Della and Fi (Siobhán McSweeney and Rochenda Sandall) and smooth-talking South African property developer Johannes (Peter Serafinowicz).

As soon as we know who will be officially returning for the new series, we will update this guide.

Rochenda Sandall as Fi and Siobhán McSweeney as Della. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Amandaland season?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will update this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Amandaland season 2

Amandaland was created by Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters, Catastrophe), Holly Walsh (Motherland, The Other One, Dead Boss), Helen Serafinowicz (Motherland, Nova Jones), and Barunka O'Shaughnessy (Breeders, Trying, Motherland).

The show is written by Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O'Shaughnessy and Laurence Rickard (Ghosts, Yonderland).

Lionsgate distributes the series worldwide.