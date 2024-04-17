Film Club: cast, plot and everything we know

Film Club features Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood and SAS Rogue Heroes actor Ralph Davis who have teamed up to make an endearing new romcom drama series for the BBC about a woman who expresses her love through movie nights.

Old friends in real life and co-writers of the show, Aimee and Ralph play Evie and Tom, who meet up each week to watch a film together. Secretly they are both in love with one another, so when Tom accepts a job at the other end of the country, Evie has just six weeks, or six film clubs, to tell him how she feels or risk losing him forever.

“When Ralph and I met a decade ago we knew pretty much instantly that we wanted to create something together and this feels deeply organic and idiosyncratic and right,” says Aimee. “Three of the most essential things to me have always been writing stories, watching films and acting so the fact I get to write a story about watching films AND act in it is beyond joyful."

Ralph adds: "I couldn't be more excited about this, Aimee and I have been speaking about making something together since we met at drama school. To be doing this together is a dream."

Here's everything you need to know about the BBC3 and BBCiPlayer series Film Club…

Film Club is a six-part comedy series that launches on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer. When a date is announced, we’ll let you know here.

Film Club plot

Every Thursday at 9pm, Evie and Tom have their special Film Club. They watch a movie together in her garage, which she lovingly decorates to match the theme — from adding a yellow brick road for The Wizard of Oz to a spacecraft for Alien. They tell themselves they are there for the love of the movies, but secretly they are in love with one another. But then Tom accepts a job several miles away and Evie has just six film clubs to show him how she really feels. Meanwhile, she has to navigate the chaos of her family, from her eccentric mother to her younger sister Izzy.

Film Club cast —Aimee Lou Wood as Evie

Aimee Lou Wood plays movie-lover Evie. Aimee won our hearts as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix series Sex Education but has also had roles in Alice & Jack, Seize Them, Living, On The Edge and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. Aimee will also starring in the third series of the hit show The White Lotus as well as the upcoming comedies Daddy Issues and Toxic Town.

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ralph Davis as Tom

Evie's best pal Tom is played by Ralph Davis. He previously Alexander Norton in the BBC1 war series SAS Rogue Heroes and has also had roles in Life After Life, Father Brown, Anatomy of a Scandal and Small Axe.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but if the BBC releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Film Club

Film Club was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, and Fiona Campbell, Controller Youth Audience for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. It is made by Gaumont for the BBC and created and written by Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis. Executive producers are Alison Jackson and Jamie Jackson for Gaumont and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. International distribution will be handled by Fremantle.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “Our hearts melt every time we read a new script for Film Club. It’s a pleasure to be working with Aimee, Ralph and the Film Club team to take BBC Three viewers on a tender and funny journey across the silver screen, via Evie’s lovingly decorated garage.”

Alison Jackson, President of Gaumont UK and executive producer on Film Club, says: “When we first started talking to Aimee and Ralph about Film Club, we quickly realised this would be a truly special show, full of wit, warmth, escapism and above all – love. We are absolutely delighted to be working on this beautiful, funny drama with the team at BBC.”