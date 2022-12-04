SAS Rogue Heroes season 2: everything we know

Shake the sand out of your desert boots because SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 is officially confirmed to be appearing on the horizon! (Note spoilers ahead if you've not seen series one!).

After the success of this year's first series, which adapted Ben Macinytyre's book on the origins of the SAS during World War Two for BBC1, another helping of the action-packed period drama has been commissioned.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, the six-part series followed Captain David Stirling, Lt Paddy Mayne and Lt Jock Lewes as they forged the elite unit in the deserts of North Africa during the darkest days of the war.

Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes’ creator, writer, and executive producer, says: "After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

The unit's nighttime raids on German airfields proved crucial in the Allies' struggle for the continent, yet the first season ended on a cliffhanger when Captain Stirling was captured by the Nazis.

Here's everything we know about the second season...

As series one came to a close on Sunday night, BBC1 confirmed the show's return, with the words "TO BE CONTINUED" appearing on screen as the screen froze on Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) — now in charge of our Rogue Heroes.

Filming on series two of SAS Rogue Heroes will take place in 2023, meaning it could potentially be on our screens later next year or in early 2024.

The first series of SAS Rogue Heroes is available to watch in the UK on the BBC iPlayer. While in the US it's on Epix and is known as simply Rogue Heroes.

Paddy Mayne and the SAS will return (Image credit: BBC)

Will there be a SAS Rogue Heroes season 2?

SAS Rogue Heroes has been greenlit for a second season and the wartime stories of David Stirling and Paddy Mayne had only just begun when the credits rolled at the end of season one.

The show's creator Steven Knight says he originally intended the drama to run for three seasons and the first series only covered the first part of Ben McIntyre's book, upon which the show is based.

“We're gonna go another three,” Knight told LadBible. “We're gonna to take it to after the end of the Second World War and then see what happens, because the story just keeps it going… and it just gets more and more incredible.”

With Captain Stirling eventually being imprisoned in Colditz Castle and tasked with setting up the Colditz British Intelligence Unit, the second series might include elements of another of Macintyre's books, Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle.

While there, Stirling is thought to have met Captain Julius Morris Green, a Scottish prisoner of war who worked as a spy for MI9 during his time at the prisoner camp.

“We might break away and do Colditz as well — [Julius] Green meets [David] Stirling," added Knight.

Connor Swindells plays SAS creator Captain David Stirling (Image credit: BBC)

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 plot

An official statement from BBC1 reads..

"The second series will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode. Further details will be announced in due course."

Captain Stirling's time at Colditz could prove a major part of the second series, yet the adventures of Lt Paddy Mayne, who took over command of the SAS after Stirling was captured, could also make for great wartime drama.

Mayne led the special unit to Sicily and Italy in 1943 and through the final campaigns of the war in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Norway, often campaigning alongside local resistance fighters.

Stephen Knight has also hinted that such adventures could be on the cards in the years to come...

Will Dominic West be back as Dudley Clarke? (Image credit: BBC)

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 cast

The show's two leading stars, Connor Swindells and Jack O'Connell, who play Captain David Stirling and Lt Paddy Mayne, look set to return for a second series.

Yet Alfie Allen won't be back, after Jock Lewes' heartbreaking death in the first season and nor will Sofia Boutella, who played the fictional character, Eve Mansour,

Others who could return include...

* Dominic West as Dudley Clarke

* Tom Glynn-Carney as Sergeant Mike Sadler

* Theo Barklem-Biggs as Sergeant Reg Seekings

* Jacob Ifan as Sergeant Pat Riley

* Bobby Schofield as Sergeant Dave Kershaw

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.

