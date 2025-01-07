SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 4 recap: 'One extra day of life'

This SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 4 recap contains spoilers... As the SRS prepare to defend Termoli from a Panzer division, we get a touching look at how the war has affected Reg Seekings (Theo Barklem-Biggs). Meanwhile, French journalist and spy, Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella) proves she is determined to join the fight to liberate Europe and Lt John Tonkin (Jack Barton) finds himself facing death after being captured...

The episode begins with Reg Seekings (Theo Barklem-Biggs) struggling to sleep, memories of drowning men and departed comrades swirling in his head. Later on, he tells Jim Almond (Corin Silva) he slept very well, giving an unsubtle but illuminating window into attitudes towards masculinity in this era.

It's an unenviable plight, yet it's not as desperate as the captured John Tonkin (Jack Barton) who's about to be killed by a firing squad. Luckily he’s rescued just in time and invited to dinner by a German general.

Ahead of their battle, where they’ll be facing the 16th Panzer Division alone, the SRS are getting their uniforms washed, after receiving a communique from GHQ. Paddy chooses Reg to stay behind to make sure the uniforms are cleaned, correctly judging that he hasn’t slept properly in days. “That is an order,” he says. “Alright mucker?”



It proves a relaxing break for Reg and he connects with the family of Italians who run the local laundry and opens up to their son about the amount of death he’s witnessed. It seems like a painful moment for Reg, but hopefully, it could be cathartic. “The number of men I’ve killed is unknown to me...” he explains, pointing the kid’s wooden rifle at the wall. The scenes are also a nice change of pace for us.

Theo Barklem-Biggs plays Reg Seekings (Image credit: BBC)

'She's proving to be quite unstoppable...'

As 2 SAS head towards Termoli, there’s unsettling news for the unit’s commander Bill Stirling (Gwilym Lee) when he hears that Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella) has slipped through several checkpoints with a consignment of flame-throwers for Paddy Mayne. “She is proving to be quite unstoppable..” he says to himself, realizing why his brother fell in love with her.

Meanwhile, the SRS has opened fire on the Panzer Division as it approaches Termoili along the train lines. Yet without a bazooka (the only thing that can take down a Panzer) their assault proves futile and they’re forced to fall back.

When she eventually arrives in Termoli, Mansour meets Reg Seekings and asks where she can find Paddy Mayne, only for an explosion to devastate a nearby building. “If the tanks are in range it means the line is broken and Paddy Mayne will come to you..” he says.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As he introduces them to the family he’s been staying with it becomes clear she’s determined to take part in the battle and they won’t be able to escape it. Meanwhile, outside of the town, Bill Stirling gives a rousing speech to his new charges in 2 SAS, outlining the importance of holding Termoli.



'Welcome to the SAS...'

When Paddy arrives back in town he meets Mansour, who Bill explicitly banned from being allowed anywhere near the frontline. “In the spirit of f*** you, welcome to the SAS..” says Paddy Mayne, as he puts his freshly-cleaned trousers back on.

Yet soon after, the whole unit is surprised by a barrage of German shells, which cut through them and kill the entire family who run the laundry. As Reg desperately sifts through the rubble he finds the young boy mortally wounded, lying on the floor. Realising the youngster has no chance of survival he shoots him as an act of kindness, in a heartbreaking moment.



It’s a fine scene for Theo Barklem-Biggs, who captures the helplessness of it all beautifully, before releasing the rage that bubbles beneath it as he climbs the tower to kill the Nazi spotter who co-ordinated the strike. If only the thrusts of his knife could take away the pain, as the bell tolls for the German soldier on the end of his fury.

Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella) prepares to defend Termoli (Image credit: BBC)

In Termoli, Reg’s comrades are desperately trying to hold off the Panzers, although the flamethrowers delivered by Eve Mansour prove an effective weapon against the advancing Germans.

Despite the shock and awe of the fire, they are hopelessly outnumbered and some men hold hands, while Paddy Mayne sings a rousing epitaph before they stand up and fire into the German hordes. “To the last man!” someone screams, yet they are saved by 2 SAS — led by Jim Almonds — who arrive behind the German position and destroy the tanks with bazookas.

“Holding them in Termoli for as long as you did was an exceptional feat..” says Bill Stirling when he arrives, however, he’s furious to see Eve Mansour in the thick of it all holding a machine gun. That evening Bill explains to Paddy and Eve how Hitler has issued orders that all captured members of the SAS are to be executed and that “surrender is now not an option” for them.

He also explains the order for all combatants to wear uniforms was handed down so that if such a thing happened, it would undoubtedly be a war crime and against the Geneva Convention. When Paddy leaves, he tells Eve he wants to send her back to Bagnara, although she says she won’t leave.

'One extra day of life...'

At the German’s Campobasso HQ, Lt John Tonkin (John Barton) arrives for dinner with the Nazi colonel, who’s very keen to meet a member of the "legendary SAS" to discuss Paddy Mayne and “harnessing of the power of madness”.

However as they drink brandy and smoke cigars, the Colonel explains how orders have come down for all members of the SAS to be shot and he has given him “one extra day of life”. As he leaves two soldiers come to take him away to his death.