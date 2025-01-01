SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 3 recap: 'To the last man'

This SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 episode 3 recap contains spoilers... While David Stirling (Connor Swindells) manages to charm his way to the front of the queue to escape his Italian POW camp, his former comrades are making their way steadily through Italy.

Their next mission is to liberate the town of Termoli, however when they get there they find the Germans have anticipated their arrival.

Meanwhile the SRS' leader Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell) is still clashing with Lt Col Bill Stirling (Gwilym Lee), yet the SOE officer has his own worries, in the form of determined French journalist Eve Mansour (Eve Boutella)...

'A wildly special case...'

The episode starts in Berlin, with Hitler issuing orders to kill all enemy soldiers who are part of ‘Commando raids’, even if they’re unarmed or have surrendered. Meanwhile as September 1943 arrives, Sicily has been taken and the SRS are leading the invasion of mainland Italy in Operation Baytown.

Behind the lines, Lt Col Bill Stirling (Gwilym Lee) receives a visit from Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella) who is determined to find Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell), as she correctly surmises that is where the action is. "The news is where Paddy Mayne is, not where you are," she tells her lover's brother.



Meanwhile, in the POW camp, David Stirling is trying to negotiate his way into the latest prisoner escape. "I am a wildly special case," he explains to those organizing the next bid for freedom, before telling them his unit is spearheading the invasion of Europe. It seems they have little option but to let him jump the queue.

David also finds time to write to Paddy Mayne to explain that Eve is coming his way and he should watch out for her. As he's reading the letter, David's brother Bill arrives and the pair continue to clash over the way the Ulsterman and his men neither wear uniform, salute nor follow any orders. Bill also mentions Eve Mansour, the spy and journalist, who he says must not be privy to any details about the SRS' strategy or details of their advance.

Furthermore, he has news of Paddy’s next mission, which is to liberate Termoli from the Germans. Apparently, the Italian resistance and Pat Riley (Jacob Ifan) will be sent ahead to reconnoitre the town and take out a spy. Intriguing.

'The SAS are on their way...'

At Gavi POW camp, David Stirling begins his first escape attempt, which involves climbing to a ledge 100ft in the air, before lowering himself to the ground. Unfortunately for him, an Italian guard catches him in the act and cuts the rope, sending him crashing 30ft to the ground. He seems relatively uninjured, but he is placed in solitary confinement by the Italians.

Meanwhile at Bagnara Harbour, Eve Mansour and Bill Stirling are in a more accommodating mood as they sit down with each other to share a bottle of wine, yet he still seems slightly unsettled by how much she knows about the SRS’ movements.

Pat Riley (Jacob Ifan) and Italian Resistance fighter Alessia Biondi (Anna Manuelli) (Image credit: BBC)

In Termoli, Pat Riley and his Italian counterparts just about make it past the German checkpoint and arrive at the resistance’s HQ, where Riley executes a man named Giulio Colombo. It seems Colombo had been collaborating with the Germans. "Everyone stay calm and trust me, the SAS are on their way..." he says.

When the SRS do arrive on the outskirts of the town, they blast all their enemies aside and Paddy even takes mercy upon a mortally wounded German soldier, after his brother asks him to put him out of his misery. It's a somber moment amid the carnage and chaos, especially when Paddy offers him rum.

The following day, the SRS makes contact with Riley who advises them of the situation in Termoli. With little heavy artillery or tanks about, it seems there will be a lot of hand-to-hand combat... "This will be about soldiers," says Paddy before explaining how many of their enemy ranks are experienced in guerrilla warfare.

'Hold Termoili to the last man...'

The Italian Resistance leads the attack, yet when the SRS arrive McDiarmid (Mark Rowley) rushes to the front to join them, before Almond (Corin Silva) outflanks them. As the firefight continues, it’s clear there’s only going to be one winner, as the SRS and the Italian Resistance complete a clinical victory and take many prisoners. However, it looks like the most experienced troops made a tactical withdrawal before battle lines were drawn. “I feel this liberation party might be a wee but premature...” says Paddy, before wondering if they’ll retreat and plan a counter attack.

Sure enough, outside the town a detachment of men have been sent to blow up the Campo Merino Bridge, yet they are attacked and John Tonkin (Jack Baton) is captured by a unit of German forces. Following Hitler’s orders, it seems unlikely he will survive.

Meanwhile, the shelling in Termoli has stopped, which Paddy suggests means the Panzers will be moving in to take back the town. “Our orders are to hold Termoli until the last man, come what may..” he tells his men.



