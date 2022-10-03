Lady Chatterley's Lover — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the new Netflix adaptation

Lady Chatterley's Lover, Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell, will soon be shown in cinemas and on Netflix.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is getting another remake, this time on Netflix! The famous story, originally a 11928 novel by D.H. Lawrence (opens in new tab), now sees Jack O'Connell and Emma Corrin in the lead roles of gamekeeper Oliver Mellors and Lady Constance Chatterley, aka Connie. This adaption actually puts a modern twist on the tale of forbidden love, class divides and sexual awakening. It also stars Joely Richardson, who played the repressed Lady Chatterley in director Ken Russell’s TV miniseries in 1993, this time as nurse Mrs Bolton.

So here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix movie Lady Chatterley's Lover...

Lady Chatterley’s Lover will have a limited run in cinemas on Friday November 25 2022 and will launch on Netflix a week later on Friday December 2.

Is there a trailer for Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

There's no trailer released by Netflix yet for Lady Chatterley’s Lover but if one drops, we’ll post it on this page. In the meantime, you can check out these first-look stills from the movie (see main picture above and below).

Lady Chatterley’s Lover plot

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is a romantic story considered highly radical for the 1920s when it was written. It sees Connie marry Sir Clifford Chatterley, becoming Lady Constance, giving her a life of untold wealth and privilege. But when Clifford returns from World War One with debilitating injuries that have left him unable to walk, Connie finds her love for him dwindle and she feels trapped in her marriage. She thn turns to gamekeeper Oliver Mellors and their affair leads to a self-awakening. But soon talk of their trysts becomes local gossip and Connie must choose between love or conforming to the expectations of the Edwardian society she lives in.

Lady Constance feels trapped in her marriage. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast — Emma Corrin as Lady Constance Chatterley

Emma Corrin plays Lady Chatterley, an aristocrat who falls for a working-class man. She’s best known for her high-profile role as Princess Diana on The Crown season 4. She has also appeared in Grantchester, Anna X, Pennyworth and plays Marion in My Policeman starring Harry Styles.

Emma Corrin plays Connie in Lady Chatterley's Lover. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jack O’Connell as Oliver Mellors

Jack O'Connell is playing Oliver Mellors, gamekeeper on the Chatterley estate and Connie’s lover. He started out as Ross Trescot in The Bill, back in 2005, as has gone on to appear in This Is England, Skins, Wuthering Heights, The Runaway, Private Peaceful, The North Water and Godless. He plays Paddy Mayne in the upcoming BBC1 war drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Jack O'Connell as the gamekeeper/lover Oliver Mellors. (Image credit: Netflix)

Joely Richardson as Mrs Bolton

Joely Richardson starred in the miniseries Lady Chatterley’s Lover in the title role in 1993 and is returning to the much-loved story. She’s a huge star with hits such as 101 Dalmations, Nip/Tuck, Red Sparrow, The Hatton Garden Job and The Tudors to her name. This year she played Ethel Cripps in the series The Sandman and also appeared in The Suspect and The Lost Girls.

Joely Richardson as Mrs Bolton with Connie. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Game of Thrones actor Faye Marsay is starring in the film alongside A Confession’s Matthew Duckett who plays Clifford Chatterley. Ella Hunt, Eugene O’Hare. Rachel Andrews, Marianne McIvor, Nicholas Bishop and Sandra Huggett round out the cast.

Matthew Duckett as Clifford Chatterley with wife Lady Constance. (Image credit: Netflix)

A brief guide to Lady Chatterley’s Lover the novel

The novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover (opens in new tab)was written by DH Lawrence and was first published privately in 1928. The uncensored version of the novel was banned in the UK and several other countries until 1960 when it was the subject of a watershed obscenity trial against Penguin Books. The publisher won the case and as a result of the publicity sold three million copies. It quickly gained notoriety for its explicit sex scenes, class defying romance and swearing.