SAS: Rogue Heroes release date, cast, trailer and more

SAS: Rogue Heroes, starring Dominic West, is a big new drama from Steven Knight, the man behind Peaky Blinders.

SAS: Rogue Heroes is a major new BBC1 drama telling the story of how the world’s most famous Special Forces unit, the SAS, was born.

Based on Ben MacIntyre’s best-selling book SAS: Rogue Heroes, the series will tell the remarkable tale of how the SAS came to exist in North Africa during World War Two.

Adapted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, it will reveal how officer David Stirling, the founder of the legendary organisation, and his men changed warfare by attacking the enemy behind their own battle lines in a string of daring escapades.

As the Beeb puts it, the series will “delve into the psychology of the flawed, reckless but astonishingly brave group of maverick officers and men who formed the SAS in the darkest days of World War Two”.

Steven Knight added: “This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows.

"We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them.”

MacIntyre had “unique and privileged access to the secret SAS archives” as he penned SAS: Rogue Heroes.

SAS: Rogue Heroes release date

The BBC is yet to reveal a release date for SAS: Rogue Heroes.

What’s the plot of SAS: Rogue Heroes?

During World War Two, eccentric young officer David Stirling is hospitalised in Cairo, Egypt, after a training exercise accident. Bored, he starts thinking that the accepted war methods are wrong and hits on a radical plan.

He battles for permission to build a small undercover unit of tough, bold and bright soldiers who will attack behind enemy lines. The rebellious band then endeavour on a string of daring missions as they show astonishing bravery.

Cast

Connor Swindells (Sex Education) will play David Stirling, with Jack O’Connell (Skins) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit) as Jock Lewes, and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love) as Eve. Dominic West (The Wire) will play Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke.

Connor Swindells says: “I feel tremendously honoured to be joining this series with such a talented group of people. Portraying such an interesting man is incredibly exciting and I feel very lucky to be able to do so. It’s going to be an amazing ride.”

Steven Knight adds: “I’m really excited to be gathering together the very best of a new generation of British and International talent to tell this remarkable story. The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age. We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice to this period of history.”