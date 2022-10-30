Is SAS Rogue Heroes based on a true story? Meet the real heroes...

Is SAS Rogue Heroes based on a true story? Yes, it tells the story of the men who founded the unit during World War Two.

Brought to life by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes tells the remarkable tale of how the SAS came to exist in North Africa during World War Two.

Based on Ben MacIntyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the six-part drama follows officer David Stirling and his comrades as they change warfare by attacking the enemy behind their own battle lines in a string of daring escapades.

Yet who were the real men behind the legends and what happened to them after the war? Here's everything you need to know...

David Stirling — played by Connor Swindells

Born in the Perthshire village of Lecropt on 15 November 1915, Lieutenant colonel Stirling was the son of Brigadier-General Archibald Stirling and descendant of Charles II, King of Scots, on his mother's side.

After attending Cambridge University, he headed to Paris to become an artist, before being commissioned into the Scots Guards in 1937. He was training to climb Mount Everest when World War Two broke out in 1939.

Stirling travelled to Africa as part of the new No.8 Commandos and when the unit suffered a series of setbacks he became convinced that due to the nature of modern mechanised warfare, a small team of highly trained soldiers with the advantage of surprise could attack several targets from the desert in a single night.

Deciding to take his idea straight to Commander-in-Chief General Sir Claude Auchinleck, he broke into the British army's Middle East HQ in Cairo, while using crutches for an injury sustained during a parachuting accident (as depicted in the first episode of SAS: Rogue Heroes).

He wasn't able to find Auchinleck, yet did speak to deputy chief of staff, Major General Neil Ritchie, who persuaded the Commander-in-Chief to allow Stirling to form a new special operations unit. The unit was given the deliberately misleading name "L Detachment, Special Air Service Brigade".

After only a brief period of training the unit began operations and after a series of setbacks, they eventually achieved great success, wreaking havoc in enemy airfields with the use of machine- gun-mounted American Jeeps.

Stirling and his men's biggest success came on the night of 26–27 July 1942 when the young SAS squadron, armed with 18 jeeps, raided the Sidi Haneish landing strip and destroyed 37 Axis aircraft, with the loss of just one man.

Field Marshal Montgomery described Stirling as "mad, quite mad" but believed that men like him were needed in time of war and his unit caused such problems for the Nazis that Field Marshall Erwin Rommel dubbed him 'The Phantom Major'.

He was eventually captured in January 1943, escaped, but was then re-captured by the Italians and sent to Colditz Castle, where he remained for the rest of the war.

In the years after the war, Stirling was worried Britain was losing its place on the international stage and organized deals to provide British weapons and military personnel to other countries, such as Saudi Arabia.

Along with several associates, he also formed Watchguard International Ltd and was linked to a failed attempt to overthrow the Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi in the early 1970s.

Later that decade he became concerned that an "undemocratic event" would occur and decided to create an organization called Great Britain 75, recruiting members from the aristocratic clubs in Mayfair. In the event of civil unrest and a breakdown of normal Government operations, he envisaged his organization taking over the country.

Yet after his plans were made public and he discovered the right-wing nature of those who wished to join GB75, he abandoned the scheme.

During the late 1970s, Stirling created a secret organization designed to undermine trade unionism from within. He recruited like-minded individuals from within the trade union movement, with the express intention that they should cause as much trouble during conferences as permissible.

He died in Westminster on 4 November 1990 at the age of 74.

Paddy Mayne — played by Jack O'Connell

Lieutenant colonel Robert Blair "Paddy" Mayne was born in Newtonards, Northern Ireland, on 14 December 1955, the sixth of seven children from a Protestant family of prominent land and business owners.

He was named Robert Blair after a second cousin, who at the time of his birth was a British Army officer serving in the First World War, and a paternal ancestor, Gordon Turnbull, led the famous "Scotland Forever!" charge at Waterloo - a moment captured in a famous painting by Lady Butler.

Mayne studied law at Queen's University of Belfast, where he took up boxing and became Irish Universities Heavyweight Champion in August 1936. He followed this by reaching the final of the British Universities Heavyweight Championship.

He was a fine golfer, yet his real sporting talent lay in rugby union and he won his first full Ireland cap in 1937 in a match against Wales as a lock forward. He was subsequently selected for the 1938 British Lions tour of South Africa, where he played in all three tests and impressed reporters.

During this tour, he famously smashed up colleagues' hotel rooms, temporarily freed a convict he'd befriended and who was working on the construction of the Ellis Park Stadium and also snuck off from a formal dinner to go antelope hunting.

As a member of the Royal Ulster Rifles, he impressed during the Syria-Lebanon campaign and he was recommended to David Stirling as a prospective member of his fledgling SAS — then known simply as the Parachute Unit.

After being dismissed from 11 Commando in June of 1941 for assaulting Major Charles Napier, who'd shot Mayne's pet dog while he was away, he met Stirling and joined his unit. However, a popular story that tells of Mayne being under arrest or in prison when Stirling first met him is not true. There's no evidence that Stirling obtained his release so that he could join the newly formed SAS, as is often reported.

From November 1941 through to the end of 1942, Mayne participated in many night raids deep behind enemy lines in the deserts of Egypt and Libya, where the SAS wrought havoc by destroying more than 100 enemy aircraft on the ground.

Following Stirling's capture in January 1943, the 1st SAS Regiment was reorganized into two separate parts, the Special Raiding Squadron (SRS) and the Special Boat Section (the forerunner of the Special Boat Service).

As a major, Mayne was appointed to command the Special Raiding Squadron and led the unit in Sicily and Italy until the end of 1943, before being appointed commanding officer of the re-formed 1st SAS regiment.

He subsequently led the SAS with great distinction through the final campaigns of the war in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Norway, where he fought alongside local resistance fighters and became one of the British Army's most highly decorated soldiers.

Controversially, he was never awarded the Victoria Cross and despite a public campaign and the issue being brought before the British Parliament again in 2006, he still wasn't awarded the honour.

Lord Ashcroft subsequently said of Mayne... “He will be remembered as the bravest man in history to never be awarded the Victoria Cross.”

During the war, his men admired him in battle but were very wary of him once he'd consumed alcohol. Many stories of his post-war years tell of how he would drink heavily and challenge every man in the bar to a fight, which he would invariably win.

Mayne is also described as growing increasingly withdrawn as the war progressed, preferring books to the company of friends, a tendency that was said to have become more marked after the death of his father during World War II. Mayne was refused leave to attend the funeral and a story has him embarking on a drink-fuelled rampage in central Cairo.

After the war Mayne returned to Newtownards to work first as a solicitor and then as Secretary to the Law Society of Northern Ireland, yet rarely talked about his wartime service.

On the night of Tuesday 13 December 1955, after drinking with a masonic friend in the town of Bangor, Mayne made his way home in the early hours. At 4am he was found dead in his car in Mill Street, Newtownards, having reportedly collided with a farmer's vehicle.

Jock Lewes — played by Alfie Allen

Lieutenant John Steel Lewes was born on 21 December 1913 in Calcutta, to British father, chartered accountant Arthur Harold Lewes and an Australian mother, Elsie Lewis Steele.

Lewes displayed a keen interest in chemistry as a child and severely injured his hand in a bomb-making experiment, although his enthusiasm for explosives would prove crucial later in his career.

The family moved to Australia and he grew up in Bowral, New South Wales, yet he traveled to England to attend Oxford University in 1933, studying Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. It was there that he earned the nickname 'Jock'.

After university, Lewes traveled to Berlin to work for the British Council and before the events of Kristallnacht, was briefly an admirer of Hitler and the Nazi state. At the outbreak of World War Two, he joined the Welsh Guards.

In 1941, Lewes was in a group of volunteers assembled by David Stirling to form a unit dedicated to raiding missions against the lines of communication of Axis forces in North Africa.

During the raids on Axis airfields, Lewes noticed the respective weaknesses of conventional explosives and incendiaries, as well as their failure to destroy vehicles in many cases. This lead him to improvise a new charge, made of plastic explosive, diesel and thermite, dubbed 'The Lewes Bomb', which was used to great affect throughout the war.

On 30 December 1941, Lewes was involved in a raid on Axis airfields in Libya and as they returned to their lines, their vehicles were repeatedly attacked by Italian and German aircraft. While returning fire, Lewes was hit in the thigh by a 20mm cannon round and died soon after.

He was buried near the site of the attack, but the whereabouts of his grave are now unknown. His death greatly shook the unit's morale and in later years, David Stirling said: "Jock could far more genuinely claim to be founder of the SAS than I," as seen in his below letter.

At the time of his death, he had asked his girlfriend Mirren Barford to marry him, although sadly he didn't receive her letter accepting his proposal before he died.

