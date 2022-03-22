The Swimmers — cast, plot, and everything we know

The Swimmers on Netflix is a movie that reveals how refugee Yusra Mardini ended up competing at the Rio Olympics.

The Swimmers tells the inspirational story of teenage sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini which has now become a new Netflix movie.

The film stars Lebanese actress Manal Issa and her real-life sister Nathalie as Sarah and Yusra and shows how the pair fled the Syrian Civil War in 2015 and helped saved the lives of their fellow refugees. Just a year after their perilous journey, Yusra competed in swimming events at the 2016 Rio Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the emotional drama The Swimmers coming to Netflix in 2022...

The Swimmers will be released worldwide by Netflix in 2022. There’s no definite date yet but watch this space and we’ll let you know as soon as we’re updated.

The Swimmers plot

Sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini fled their home country of Syria in 2015 when their house was destroyed during the civil war. They journeyed to Lebanon and then onto Turkey where they arranged to be smuggled into Greece on a dinghy. However, the refugees were in the middle of the Aegean Sea when the engine of the overcrowded dinghy cut out and the pair, plus two others who could swim, were responsible for saving the lives of those on board. Just a year after their harrowing experience Yusra competed in two swimming events at the Rio Olympics as part of the Refugee Olympic team.

The Swimmers cast — Manal and Nathalie Issi

Real-life sisters Manal and Nathalie Issi are playing the sibling roles in The Swimmers. Manal Issi plays Sarah, while Nathalie Issi as Yusra. This is the first global role for both sisters.

Manal played Lina in the 2015 film Parisienne and starred in last year’s movie The Anger, about a young Lebanese girl who escapes from her small village and forms a relationship with a European man. She also starred in The Sea Ahead. Nathalie starred in the Syrian film My Favourite Fabric.

Manal and Nathalie Issi star in The Swimmers. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Swimmers

The Good Karma Hospital actor James Krishna Floyd is also starring in The Swimmers. He previously acted under director Sally El Hosaini in the film My Brother The Devil. Ali Suliman (The Promise and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) also appears in the movie.

The true story behind Netflix movie The Swimmers

After growing up in a suburb of Damascus, Yusra and her older sister Sarah Mardini fled Syria in August 2015 after their home was destroyed. When they got to Turkey they paid to be smuggled into Greece on a dinghy but the overcrowded vessel failed in the middle of the Aegean Sea.

The sisters and two others who could swim were forced to swim for three hours, pushing and pulling the boat until they reached Lesbos. Sarah injured her shoulder on the journey and was forced to give up her swimming career. The schoolgirls settled in Berlin, with their parents who also escaped Syria, where Yusra continued her swimming training and competed in the 100m freestyle and the 100m butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympics under the flag of the IOC Refugee Olympics team. She also competed in Tokyo in 2020. Sarah returned to Greece to help other migrants arriving by sea but in 2018 she and 23 other humanitarian workers were arrested on a number of human-smuggling charges. Sarah spent more than 100 days in jail but her arrest was dubbed farcical and she was backed by Amnesty International. A trial in November was postponed and the inquiry is still ongoing. Sarah is living in Germany, where she was granted asylum.

The amazing story of Yusra and Sarah Mardini (above) is told in The Swimmers. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for The Swimmers?

No trailer for The Swimmers has been released by Netflix yet, but keep an eye on this page and we’ll paste it on here when it arrives. In the meantime watch the clip of Yusra competing at the Rio Olympics below.

Locations and behind the scenes

The Swimmers has been shot on location in Turkey, Belgium and the UK. It's co-written by Sally El Hosaini (Babylon, My Brother the Devil) and BAFTA winner Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes, Then Barbara Met Alan).