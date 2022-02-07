'Then Barbara Met Alan': cast, plot, first looks, and everything we know

Then Barbara Met Alan is a one-off drama on BBC1 that follows the real events that turned Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth into leading campaigners for disabled rights in Britain.

Written by Jack Thorne (Help, National Treasure) and actress and writer Genevieve Barr, the drama stars Ruth Madeley and newcomer Arthur Hughes as Barbara and Alan, whose brave and well-orchestrated protests pushed disabled rights into the spotlight.

"I’ve known about Barbara’s work for a very long time," says Ruth Madeley. "Never in a million years did I think I’d get to play her, she’s so special. I think it’s really important that more people know about her because so many people still don’t. She blazed the trail to make sure that disability rights were taken seriously. And to make sure that disabled people have choice and rights, with everything that they do in life."

Then Barbara Met Alan is due to air on BBC1 in 2022. The one-off drama is currently in the post-production stage so our best guess is that it will probably hit our screens this summer.

'Then Barbara Met Alan' plot

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Then Barbara Met Alan follows the story of real-life couple Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth. The pair were disabled cabaret stars who first met at a gig in 1989. They teamed up to campaign for disabled rights and became the driving forced behind DAN — the Direct Action Network, which was behind a number of fearless protests that thrust the issue into the limelight.

'Then Barbara Met Alan' cast — Ruth Madeley as Barbara Lisicki and Arthur Hughes as Alan Holdsworth

Barbara Lisicki is played by Ruth Madeley, who stars in The Watch. She’s also been in The Accident, Years and Years on BBC1 and the hit ITV series Cold Feet. Barbara says, “I was a child when this was happening, and knowing my rights as a disabled woman are down to Barbara is huge. With disability, everything is a fight. To get every drop of what you are entitled to as a human being is a real fight. This is a huge part of British history that a lot of people don’t know about.”

Arthur Hughes. who plays Alan Holdsworth in Then Barbara Met Alan is a relative newcomer but he has had roles in Help, alongside Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, plus The Innocents and Doctors.

No trailer for Then Barbara Met Alan has yet been released by BBC1 but we’ll post it on here if and when one drops. In the meantime, do look at the first look photos of Ruth and Arthur playing Barbara and Alan on this page.

All about the real-life campaigners Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth and their battles

Barbara Lisicki is a stand-up comedian who worked under the stage name Wanda Barbara. She was the UK’s first female disabled comedian and met Alan Holdsworth at a Disability Arts Cabaret gig in Milton Keynes. He used the stage name Johnny Crescendo. The pair had a baby together and went on to work together as performers and activists.

They founded the Disabled People’s Direct Action Network and challenged the stereotypes of disabled people used in advertising, films, and charities. They organized for more than 1,000 people to block TV charity telethons, which they said were patronizing towards the disabled community. During the 1990s DAN protesters blocked roads and chained themselves to buses to get their voices heard and in 1995 the Disability Discrimination Act became law. Protesters also staged a sit-in at the Labour Party Headquarters in 1996 and chained themselves to the gates of Downing Street a year later.