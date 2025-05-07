Alison Hammond's Big Weekend: release date, celeb guests, exclusive interview and everything we know

Alison Hammond's Big Weekend is a brand new BBC1 series which sees the popular presenter spend 48 hours with a selection of different celebrities.

"I've interviewed celebrities for years, but you only get five minutes to create a rapport", says Alison, who first shot to fame on Big Brother and went on to be a co-host of ITV's This Morning and C4's The Great British Bake Off.

"I thought, 'Wouldn't a whole weekend be amazing?" I remember Ruby Wax jumping on Madonna's bed (for her BBC1 show) and I thought...I want that!"

Here we tell you everything you need to know and speak to Alison in an exclusive interview to get the lowdown on her celebrity guests...

The six-part series will start on Friday, May 16 and will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

Alison Hammond's Big Weekend — which celebrities will Alison be hanging out with?

Alison's first guest will be Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, followed by comedian and TV host Jimmy Carr (ep 2), Hollywood actor Luke Evans (Ep 3), Spice Girl legend Mel B (Ep 4), comedian, actor and campaigner Sir Lenny Henry (Ep 5) and former boxing champion Tony Bellew (Ep 6).

What can we expect to see in Alison Hammond's Big Weekend?

The six-part series sees Alison inspecting cupboards and rummaging through drawers, as well as driving the famous faces back to their childhood home or places from the past.

"It gets emotional," shares Alison, whose first companion is singer Perrie Edwards, who rose to fame after winning Series 8 of ITV’s The X Factor in 2011 as a member of girl group Little Mix.

Later episodes follow her taking a boat trip with comedian Jimmy Carr, riding horses with The Way star Luke Evans, decorating with Spice Girl Mel B, ‘walking’ sheep with actor Sir Lenny Henry and being put through her paces with ex-boxing champion Tony Bellew.

"Having 48 hours with people changes everything; they warm up and really open up. I’m just happy they felt safe and able to do that with me," says Alison, who also fronts ITV1’s For the Love of Dogs.

"The genius of the show is the driving moments, that’s when you get the good stuff. There are no taxis – I’m Ali’s cabs! I’m the chauffeur looking after them and listening as they talk and get their emotions out. It’s an eye-opener. I loved it and I think viewers will love it, too. You’ll learn something new about everyone on it, I promise."

Here, Alison guides us through the weekends and tells us about each celebrity...

Episode 1: Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards

"I was excited to hang out with a Little Mixer," smiles Alison. "Her house is beautiful; I slid down her stairs! I’d read that Perrie had been burgled [in 2022], but was surprised by her home security, with bars on the windows. I didn’t know that she’s anxious when she goes out, nor that she had health problems and couldn’t swallow food as a child.

"We had a great time visiting her hometown of South Shields, walking on the beach and meeting her rock star dad who sang for us. I dropped some lyrics, but she hasn’t called me wanting to make a hit yet!"

Perrie and Alison enjoying fish and chips as Perrie gives her a tour of her childhood haunts. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Episode 2 : Comedian Jimmy Carr

"I’d worked with Jimmy on the BBC1 game show I Can See Your Voice, but it was during COVID-19, so we didn’t get to know each other," recalls Alison. "I now know him well after sharing a sauna for this series! He likes to go in a sauna, then ice bath, and chats away in ice as if it’s normal! He made me do it and it was the worst thing ever. I went on tour with him in the Lake District and we took a boat ride.

"You think he’s going to be laugh-a-minute, but his chats are serious and poignant, especially about his late mum."

Alison Hammond with comedian Jimmy Carr. (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 3 : Actor Luke Evans

"Most of my favourite moments were from the weekend I spent with Luke," shares Alison. "We had snowy weather in [his native] Wales, then sunshine – I loved that. As well as being a big film star, Luke can ride horses and drift a car, so I had a go! Riding is one of the best feelings ever and then drifting – I smashed that, too! I met Luke’s parents and he talked about his childhood, about being bullied, and I met his partner, Fran [Tomas, a construction project manager], which was lovely. Honestly, in two days you become part of the family. I hope they didn’t get sick of me!"

Episode 4: Spice Girl singer Mel B

"Mel B is not just a Spice Girl, she’s also a full-blown farm girl with goats and chickens!" says Alison. "I visit her Yorkshire farm, meet her dogs, and we visit where she had her first job [as a dancer in Blackpool] and go on a rollercoaster.

"She’s exactly how you imagine her to be, but it’s different being in her house. I found out she’s genuinely into leopard print! I thought it was just part of the Mel B character, but she loves it. We put up some leopard print wallpaper in her living room and I met her fiancé [hairdresser Rory McPhee]. I’ve got an invite to the wedding!"

Episode 5: Sir Lenny Henry

"I grew up watching Lenny on TV and I’m a big fan, so I was nervous," reveals Alison. "They say not to meet your idols, but he was everything I’d hoped for, and more. He’s done so much for diversity and is such a funny man with brilliant stories. There are some beautiful moments when we’re driving past a cemetery and he talks about his mum; that’s emotional.

"The funniest moment was in his hometown of Dudley, when we “walked” some sheep around [an unusual perk of Lenny’s ‘Freedom of the Borough’ privileges]. I didn’t expect that to happen!"

Episode 6: Former professional boxer Tony Bellew

"I thought Tony would have a posh house near Liverpool, but it was a bombsite!" laughs Alison. "Dust everywhere, washing and cutlery in the toilet sink – then I realised they were renovating the house!

"I had a rifle through things, found his winning boxing belts, met his kids and went to his gym. I also got my gloves on and sparred with Tony in the ring – that was a highlight. And he opened up about his most inspiring moments and how important his last big win was. I surprised Tony with a date night for him and his wife [Rachael]. We had a Chinese – I was the third wheel!"

Alison Hammond's Big Weekend starts on Friday 16 May at 8.30pm on BBC1.