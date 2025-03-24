For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2: everything we know

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 will see the presenter heading back to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home once again for a new series of the much-loved show.

Following the sad passing of TV presenter and animal lover Paul O'Grady who hosted the show for 11 seasons, it was announced in January 2024 that The Great British Bake Off and This Morning star Alison Hammond would be taking over the reins with For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 1.

"Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is a wonderful charity and they've got so many challenges trying to take care of these animals," Alison told us when she took over from Paul.

"I always wanted a dog, but growing up, my mum didn't allow us to have animals, so I played with my friends’ dogs. I'm not that experienced with dogs, but I do really love them.

"Going to Battersea was so therapeutic! The animals are the stars of the show, it’s emotional seeing them come in, but the love and care the staff give them is unbelievable."

Here’s everything you need to know about For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2…

It is thought that For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 will air in April, as soon as we get an official release date we will add it to this guide.

All episodes will be available to watch on ITVX after they have aired, and all episodes of season 1 are now available to stream on ITVX.

Canine Behaviourist and Training Manager Beth Bush-Kidd introduces Alison to a spaniel called Nelly. (Image credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 episode guide

Once again Alison will visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to find out about its canine residents and meet the dedicated staff who are looking after them.

As she gets stuck into feeding, walking and training the dogs and learns about any medical treatment that the animals need, she also tries to assist the team in finding forever homes for the pooches.

Is there a trailer for For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2?

In the meantime, here is an episode from season 1 to give you an idea of what to expect...