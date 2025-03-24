For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2: everything we know
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 sees the star returning to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to make more furry friends.
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 will see the presenter heading back to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home once again for a new series of the much-loved show.
Following the sad passing of TV presenter and animal lover Paul O'Grady who hosted the show for 11 seasons, it was announced in January 2024 that The Great British Bake Off and This Morning star Alison Hammond would be taking over the reins with For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 1.
"Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is a wonderful charity and they've got so many challenges trying to take care of these animals," Alison told us when she took over from Paul.
"I always wanted a dog, but growing up, my mum didn't allow us to have animals, so I played with my friends’ dogs. I'm not that experienced with dogs, but I do really love them.
"Going to Battersea was so therapeutic! The animals are the stars of the show, it’s emotional seeing them come in, but the love and care the staff give them is unbelievable."
Here’s everything you need to know about For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2…
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 release date
It is thought that For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 will air in April, as soon as we get an official release date we will add it to this guide.
All episodes will be available to watch on ITVX after they have aired, and all episodes of season 1 are now available to stream on ITVX.
For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2 episode guide
Once again Alison will visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to find out about its canine residents and meet the dedicated staff who are looking after them.
As she gets stuck into feeding, walking and training the dogs and learns about any medical treatment that the animals need, she also tries to assist the team in finding forever homes for the pooches.
As soon as we get more information on each episode will will add it to this guide.
Is there a trailer for For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond season 2?
Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.
In the meantime, here is an episode from season 1 to give you an idea of what to expect...
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
