Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 — release date, hosts, episodes and everything we know

Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 arrives with Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell bringing us more moving stories of loss and hope.

This new three-part series combines new DNA technology with painstaking detective work to find answers for foundlings and reunite them with family members after years of separation.

Once again, Nicky and Davina will oversee these searches and meet those who were abandoned as babies and the relatives they discover.

Here is everything we know about Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7...

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 is a three-part series that starts on Wednesday, June 18 at 9pm.

The series will then air in the same slot weekly and will also be available on ITVX after the episodes have aired.

There is no news on a US release date as yet, but if that changes we will update this guide.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 presenters

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are both back for a seventh season of the series. As with previous series, the pair will meet up with a range of people who were left as babies and who are eager to learn about the circumstances and also track down any birth relatives.

Over the course of each episode, the pair then share findings with the foundling and speak to any family that has been traced, before the relations are brought together for a reunion.

Speaking about why the show is so special, Davina told us: “Not knowing about your beginnings or why you were left is something only other foundlings can understand. But there are enormous discoveries made that can change your life forever. To meet someone you’re related to is the most extraordinary gift.”

Nicky adds: “Yes, these are incredible stories of people being given their identities back and they understand where they came from. If you’re a foundling, it’s not just like being adopted; your entire existence is defined by the fact that you were left. They know absolutely nothing and we want to fill that void."

Davina helps Lisa unearth some surprise siblings. (Image credit: Wall To Wall Productions/ITV)

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 episode guide

Episode 1 - Wednesday, June 18

In 1966, infant Simon was left in the outside toilet block of a mother and baby home in Neath in south Wales. In an unrelated incident, four years later in Christchurch, England, newborn Lisa was left in another baby's pram. Almost 60 years later, Simon and Lisa are still desperate to know who left them and why.

"To have the original note means a lot to me because it’s the one thing I’ve got that connects me to my birth mother. It’s so precious," says Lisa, who now lives in France. "But I need to know the truth."

Lisa is also in for a surprise when she learns she has three full siblings, Tim, Jen and Lin. Although they had no idea of Lisa’s existence, they assumed she was abandoned during a difficult patch in their parents’ marriage. Emotions run high when they meet each other for the first time.

"I never anticipated finding a full sibling, let alone three," says Lisa. "I don’t feel so alone. I’ve got a family history that goes past me being found. It’s incredible!"

As soon as more episode information is released, we will add it to this guide.

Davina has some shocking news for Simon in episode 1. (Image credit: Wall To Wall Productions/ITV)

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 trailer

Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace season 7 yet, but if one is released, we will add it to this guide.