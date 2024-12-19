Virgin River season 7: cast, plot and everything we know

Following hot on the heels of Virgin River season 6 we now have Virgin River season 7 to look forward to after the next series was confirmed back in October 2024.

Once again we will be returning to see our favorite small-town Northern Californian residents and with Virgin River being the longest-running current original scripted series on Netflix, it is no surprise another series is on the way.

Speaking of the seventh season, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum, “There’s a lot more to go here with these characters. We’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting.

"Season 7 will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles. I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper, especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens."

Here is everything we know about Virgin River season 7 so far...

Virgin River season 7 will reunite us with all the series favourites. (Image credit: Netflix)

Virgin River season 7 is still a way off yet, but as soon as we get an official release date from Netflix we will add it to this guide.

Virgin River season 7 plot

*WARNING - Virgin River season 6 spoilers below!*

Virgin River is no stranger to end-of-season cliffhangers, and after 'Who is the father of Charmaine's twins?' and 'Who is Mel's father?' we knew we were in for another exciting final episode of season 6.

If you haven't watched season 6 yet, you might want to skip this section!

The last series ended on yet another cliffhanger when Jack went to check on Charmaine and the twins after she was a no-show at the wedding and found her house had been broken into and things smashed all over the floor. But it was when he went into the twins' nursery that he found something shocking - we just don't know what!

So season 7 will answer what happened to Charmaine - along with other questions like who will Brie choose between Brady and Mike, will Doc lose his 30-year career after being investigated by the medical board and will Brady get his money back from Lark?

Another big storyline will focus on newlyweds Jack and Mel. Our favorite Virgin River couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in season 6, but we know the couple are desperate to become parents following Mel's heartbreaking miscarriage in season 5. The end of season 6 saw mom-to-be Marley asking Mel to adopt her baby after the original adoptive parents, Phil and Darla, seemingly backed out. Could Mel and Jack become parents sooner than they thought?

Season 7 will see Mel and Jack navigating married life. (Image credit: Netflix)

One other storyline in the new season is Lizzie and Denny and the arrival of their baby daughter. In season 6 Lizzie is 8 months pregnant... could their baby be here by the time season 7 arrives?

Lizzie and Denny have exciting times ahead. (Image credit: Netflix)

Virgin River season 7 cast

Most of the Virgin River favorites will return, including Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe Sheridan, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Colin Lawrence as John 'Preacher' Middleton, Kandyse McClure as firefighter Kaia Bryant and Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan.

Marco Grazzini should also be back as Mike Valenzuela, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen and Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes.

We will have to wait and see what Charmaine's fate is before knowing if Lauren Hammersley will be returning as Charmaine Roberts.

Alexandra Breckenridge will be back as Mel Monroe Sheridan and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 7?

No, sadly it is a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

In the meantime, here is the cast announcing season 7 and teasing season 6 earlier in 2024...