Who is the father of Charmaine's twins in Virgin River? We have some theories!

Warning! Contains spoilers for Virgin River season 4!

During Virgin River season 3, we were left on a huge cliffhanger when Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) told Jack Sheridan (Martin Hendersen) that she was pregnant but wasn’t sure if Jack or her late ex-husband Mark (Daniel Gillies) was the father of her new baby.

Virgin River season 4 finally answered the question we had been waiting a year for, as it was revealed that Jack was in fact the father.

But, another baby bombshell was dropped at the end of Virgin River season 4 where Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley) made the shocking confession that Jack wasn’t the father of her twins like we expected.

She made the revelation when Jack and Mel rushed over to her house to help with an emergency.

The couple found Charmaine crying on the floor and unable to breathe, where she admitted: “This is karma. I’m being punished. It’s because I lied. The twins. They’re not your babies.”

Now, fans are wondering who the father is and with season 5 currently underway, let’s take a look at some potential theories on who the mystery man could be…

Who is the father of Charmaine's twins in Virgin River? Theories...

Brady

Could Brady be the father? (Image credit: Netflix)

One theory fans seem to have is that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) could be the father of Charmaine’s twins.

In season 2, Brady and Charmaine spent some time together at a party and seemed to get close. Could they have slept together after the party and not told anyone? Could she have wanted to make Jack jealous and the plan backfired?

With Brady being sent to prison for shooting Jack in season 3, could she have felt that he wasn’t father material and pretended that Jack was the dad instead?

Brady’s innocence was proven in season 4 after it was revealed that Vince (Steve Bacic) shot Jack and the charges were dropped against him.

Now that the truth has come to light, could Charmaine finally be admitting that Brady could be the father after his release from prison?

Mike

Is Mike the mystery man? (Image credit: Netflix )

Former Marine turned investigator Mike (Marco Grazzini) has been in Virgin River since season 2 and when Jack tells him his worries of becoming a father to three children, Mike is stunned and his body language completely changes.

Despite being relaxed with him seconds earlier, Mike stops making eye contact with him and his sudden behavior becomes very suspicious.

Could his over the top reaction be because he had a secret fling with Charmaine?

Later on in the series, he breaks up with his fiancée because of long distance issues, but remained in Virgin River since taking on Jack’s case. But could there be another reason for staying? Could he be staying to help Charmaine?

Although there’s not many clues hinting at a potential relationship, his drastic change of demeanor is awfully suspicious.

Someone we don’t know

Of course, our theories could be completely wrong and it could be someone we don’t know! Despite it being a sleepy town, there’s plenty of potential suitors for Charmaine and there could be a reason why she kept the unknown resident a secret this whole time.

Virgin River season 4 is available to stream on Netflix now.