Virgin River fans baffled by Charmaine's 'longest pregnancy ever!!!'

Virgin River season 5 fans are baffled by Charmaine Roberts' (Lauren Hammersley) "longest pregnancy ever" as the expectant mother continued to be a talking point throughout the season once again.

While Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan's (Martin Henderson) relationship is a primary focus in Virgin River, Charmaine's unusually long pregnancy has also sparked issues for the couple.

Charmaine's pregnancy was revealed at the end of Virgin River season 1, where she announced that Jack was the father. This ultimately resulted in the breakdown of his relationship with Mel.

In Virgin River season 2, Jack tried to be supportive through Charmaine's pregnancy. Meanwhile, there was tension between Mel and Charmaine when she was asked to become Charmaine's nurse practitioner, which was when she discovered that she would be having twins.

By the third season, confused fans were questioning how Charmaine was still pregnant all the while she had started a new relationship with Todd (Patrick Sabongui) and considered moving away from Virgin River.

Charmaine and her husband Todd in Virgin River season 3. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

However, at the end of Virgin River season 4, a still pregnant Charmaine dropped the bombshell that Jack wasn’t the father of her twins like we expected.

She made the shocking revelation when Jack and Mel rushed over to her house to help with an emergency. A terrified Charmaine was crying on the floor and unable to breathe as she confessed that she lied about the paternity of the twins.

In Virgin River season 5, there were a few clues hinting towards the mystery father-to-be, with Charmaine admitting that the father is someone she had a one-night stand with and believed wouldn't be a good dad.

But after many theories, the truth about who is the father of Charmaine's twins? was finally exposed in the fifth season.

Despite the bombshell reveal, fans were bewildered on how Charmaine was still pregnant after five seasons and branded it the "longest pregnancy ever"...

Longest pregnancy ever!!!!#VirginRiver

These writers hate us. Mel and Jack can't catch a break. Meanwhile Charmaine's been pregnant for 3 years. 😩 #VirginRiver

It's crinkling my brain that Charmaine is still pregnant with the twins in season 5 of Virgin River!!!! The time frame of the show confuses me beyond belief

Episode 3, season 5 of Virgin River and Charmaine STILL hasn't had those babies #what

Virgin River season 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.