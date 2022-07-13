Virgin River season 4: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

The hit Netflix series Virgin River returns for its fourth season. The romantic drama will pick up where it left off with Mel’s pregnancy and her dilemma at not knowing the identity of the baby’s father.

Virgin River quickly gained a massive following as fans followed the story of the nurse practitioner who leaves Los Angeles in search of a fresh start and a quiet place to settle down. While the idyllic town of Virgin River seems peaceful, under the surface lies a complicated web of small-town drama.

Here’s everything we know about Virgin River season 4.

Virgin River season 4 arrives on Netflix on July 20 in both the US and the UK. Season 4 will feature 12 one-hour episodes.

Netflix renewed Virgin River for season 4 and 5 back in September 2021 but there’s no timeline on a release date for the fifth season after the filming start date was pushed back several times. Annette O’Toole spoke with PureWow (opens in new tab) in early July and said that she was about to start work on season 5. This suggests that season 5 will be ready in early 2023.

Who is in the Virgin River season 4 cast?

Much of the original cast is returning in Virgin River season 4. Mark Ghanimé (Reign) joins the cast as the town’s new doctor, Cameron Hayek. Kai Bradbury (Motherland: Fort Salem) will appear as Denny Cutler, Doc’s grandson.

Here’s a list of returning cast members:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Tim Matheson as Doc

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

What is Virgin River season 4 about?

Here’s the official Virgin River season 4 synopsis from Netflix:

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own.

"Hope is still healing from her car accident and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 4?

The Virgin River season 4 trailer reveals Mel’s quest to figure out the identity of her baby’s father and Jack’s desire to keep the information a secret so that it doesn’t tarnish the bond he’s forming with the unborn child.

How to watch Virgin River season 4

Virgin River is available exclusively on Netflix. If you would like to subscribe to the popular streaming service, check out the link below.