Netflix renews ‘Virgin River’ for season 4 and 5

Netflix is heading back to the river, Virgin River that is, as the streaming service has renewed the romantic drama for two more seasons, which will be the fourth and fifth for the show. USA Today was the first to report the news.

Virgin River is based on Robyn Carr’s book series of the same name, following Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town in search of a fresh start. However, she is surprised by what and who she finds in the town.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe; Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan; Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton; Lauren Hammersly as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea; Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins; Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady; Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky; Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie; Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan; and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzula.

Virgin River debuted on Netflix in December 2019, with its most recent season dropping on the streamer in July 2021. The fourth season of Virgin River is expected some time in 2022.

The show has proven to be a big hit among Netflix subscribers. When season three debuted it quickly became the most streamed show according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings, with 2.1 billion minutes viewed across its entire 30 episodes the week of July 12.

Netflix originals often make a big splash when they launch new seasons. In addition to Virgin River, popular shows from the streamer include The Crown, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Sex Education, Bridgerton and more. New shows like Cowboy Bebop and Colin in Black and White will look to make a similar splash when they debut.

