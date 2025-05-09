Rivals season 2 announces filming has started — but there's even bigger news for fans that no one saw coming

After the phenomenal success of Rivals season 1 on Disney Plus, fans of the Jilly Cooper adaptation are already looking forward to Rivals season 2 - and it has now been announced that filming for the new series is officially underway.

However, that isn't the only good news for fans - becasue it has also been revealed that the new season will have more episodes than the first, with the second season being 12 episodes long rather than 8 like the debut series.

This news will be very welcome for fans who binged the first series when it landed on Disney Plus and Hulu in October 2024, leaving us with a huge cliffhanger in the Rivals finale when one of the main characters was left for dead.

The racy series, which stars David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Katherine Parkinson and Danny Dyer, became one of the most talked about TV shows of 2024, and soon we will be returning to the stunning Cotswolds countryside and delving back into the glamorous world of 1980s British television.

The official statement from today's announcement says: "The second instalment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike, as well as introducing brand new faces.

"Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions, where the cost of success could be everything."

David Tennant, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in season 1. (Image credit: Disney)

This season promises to have even more wit, desire, and dramatic twists than ever and as power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen, loyalties are pushed to the edge.

Executive Producer and Rivals author, Dame Jilly Cooper commented: “I’m utterly sex-static filming for the second season is upon us. It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney Plus on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters.

"I’m delighted to be able to work with them again and for everyone to see what further mischief they all get up to!”

Rivals season 2 will air on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus in the UK and internationally.

All episodes of Rivals season 1 are available to stream now, on Disney Plus.