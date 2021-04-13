'Bridgerton' renewed for another 2 seasons

Netflix today announced that it's renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons, taking it up to four seasons in total. (Season 2 is in production now.) As for when we'll see Seasons 3 and 4 of Bridgerton? It won't be for a while.

The news of even more seasons isn't a complete surprise, given that Bridgerton is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. (That's also why the departure of the Duke of Hastings isn't a huge shock, even though it's still pretty unwelcome.)

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes said in a press release. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Expect Season 2 — and Seasons 3 and 4 — to continue the march through all the characters in the series. (And there are plenty of them to work through.)

As with other announcements involving Bridgerton, this one was done in the form of a letter from Lady Whistledown, the anonymous publisher of gossip sheets in the Bridgerton world.