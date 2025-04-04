Rivals season 2 star Bella Maclean admits 'feeling the pressure' with filming about to start
Bella Maclean hopes series 2 can match the heights of the first
Rivals star Bella Maclean has revealed she's "feeling the pressure" as the cast prepare to reunite to shoot season 2 of the Jilly Cooper adaptation, which turned into a monster hit.
Bella, who will again play a key role as heroine Taggie O’Hara, says the cast were wonderfully ignorant for series one, but now the pressure is on to match its gigantic success.
Talking to The Times, she says: "I just want to do it justice". The first series, which was arguably the most talked about show of 2024, ended on a big cliffhanger when Taggie and the much older Rupert Campbell-Black (played by Alex Hassell) shared a kiss.
Asked by the paper if she was worried about the age gap between the characters and how audiences would react, she replied: "Alex and I spoke about this a lot. I was worried about how my generation and the one below it would react, but it’s been really positive. The show doesn’t normalise it or sway away from the questionable nature of the Eighties … it tackles it. I think that’s why people loved that storyline, because it’s not something dirty, it’s something true."
Rather disappointingly for fans, you won't be getting Rivals season 2 for some time, with Bella indicating it will most likely be released next year. She commented that viewers will "have to wait a year".
As to where the plot will go that depends on how closely the makers stick to Cooper’s book. We may find out who Perdita is. Viewers of the first season saw Declan (Aidan Turner) burn the notes that he had on Rupert from his TV appearance, and the name Perdita was visible in the fire. Fans of the book will know that Perdita is Rupert's daughter, so there is a chance she could be introduced in the second season.
Plus many will be wondering if Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) will be in the show? After the Rivals season 1 ending saw him beaten over the head with a TV award as Cameron Cook lashed out in self-defense, could he be dead? While we don't know what direction the screenwriters will take Tony's character in, fans of the novel will know that Tony is very much a part of the second half of the book, so there is hope that he will survive. In fact (spoiler alert!), in the book Tony has a fling with Declan's wife, Maud, so that could well be in the second season, too.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Rivals season 2 begins filming in May 2024. It’s expected to be released in 2026. The first series of Rivals is available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix adds 'pulse-pounding’ crime thriller series featuring Squid Game star
How to watch Dying for Sex: stream the Michelle Williams series online or on TV