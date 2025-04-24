Champions: Full Gallop season 2 — everything we know

Harry Skelton is one of the jockeys featured in series 2

Champions: Full Gallop season 2 will once again go behind the scenes on the thrilling and dangerous world of jump jockey horse racing.

The new six-part series will include the story of the battle for the £500,000 David Power Jockeys’ Cup, which saw among others Harry Skelton, Harry Cobden and Nico de Boinville fighting it out.

Cameras will gain exclusive access to series one favourites including Harry Cobden, Sean Bowen, Harry and Dan Skelton, and Paul Nicholls, plus a host of new faces, colourful personalities and vibrant characters — such as teenage sensation Freddie Gingell — as they all compete in the 2024/25 season.

Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, ITV Entertainment, says: "We are looking forward to welcoming Champions: Full Gallop back to ITV for a second series. We’ll be following all of the action from the stable yards to the race tracks, in what is sure to be another dramatic and exciting season."

Here's everything we know...

ITV says the series will air in the autumn of 2025. It's not yet confirmed an exact start date. It will also be available via ITVX, where you can catch the first series. Each episode is an hour long.

What's in the series?

Like the first, it focuses on jump racing rather than flat racing and the cameras follow the 2024/2025 season.

The makers say: "With the stakes as high as ever, millions of pounds up for grabs and jockeys’ reputations on the line, the series will follow every twist and turn of the jumps season. The programme provides viewers with an access all areas backstage pass to the biggest events in the racing year, including the iconic Cheltenham Festival and the famous Randox Grand National."

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.