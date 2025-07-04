Why General Hospital is not new today, July 4

With things heating up on General Hospital, every episode almost feels like a high-stakes hour these days. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) are at war, Drew (Cameron Mathison) continues to be a thorn in the side of most Port Charles residents and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) desired revenge on Lulu (Alexa Havins) is likely to blow up. Unfortunately, General Hospital will not be airing a new episode today, July 4, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to see what happens next.

As for the reason, it looks as if ABC is opting not to roll out a new episode of General Hospital to observe Independence Day in the US. However, it should be noted that while a new episode is not airing, an old episode will be shown in its place. Specifically, the episode in which Lulu reunites with Rocco (Finn Carr) after waking up from her years-long coma.

The selected rerun comes at an appropriate time, again given Brook Lynn planned to blow up Lulu’s life using the birth story of Rocco. Additionally, with Kelly Thiebaud set to return to the soap, likely as Dr. Britt Westbourne given all this talk about Rocco’s conception and birth, showing Lulu’s reunion with Rocco seems rather strategic.

Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Beyond the Brook Lynn and Lulu angle, we have to say, we can’t wait for new General Hospital episodes to pick back up on July 7 for several other reasons.

First and foremost, with each passing day, we hope to see Drew humbled in a major way. While we are predicting a murder mystery with Drew at the center of it all, we’ll gladly take him losing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and his congressional seat.

We are also anticipating all of Sidwell’s villainous bones falling out of his closet as he continues to wage war against Sonny. Once all is revealed about Sidwell, including the reason for his infatuation with the Corinthos patriarch and his pier, we suspect the climax to their feud will be reached. Will someone other than these two be seriously injured or worse in the duo’s war though?

On a final note, we’re looking forward to more Michael (Rory Gibson) scenes. Gibson has been killing it as the new Michael Corinthos and has added a fantastic dynamic to the series.

