Why General Hospital is not new today, May 26

If you’re a General Hospital fan who is eagerly wondering what’s next for Michael (Rory Gibson) now that he's blown back into town after pulling off an epic Nurses Ball surprise, we have some unfortunate news. General Hospital is not airing a new episode today, Monday, May 26.

As for the reason for the interruption in the soap’s schedule, it all boils down to the unofficial start of the summer, Memorial Day. The powers that be at ABC aren't airing a new episode today, instead opting to re-air a previous episode from November in which Lulu (Alexa Havins) reemerges in Port Charles. With Lulu likely going to be in some hot water soon for her antics with Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) baby secret, the episode may be a nice reminder to viewers to cut her some slack. She's only been up and mobile for a few months after being in a coma for years (we realize her being in a coma is really no excuse for butting into Brook Lynn's business, but hey, we tried).

Now thankfully, General Hospital is back to airing new episodes on Tuesday, May 27. If you're like us, you can't wait to see how Gibson's version of Michael settles into Port Charles. We've been holding out hope that Michael would return to town to dish out some revenge and humble pie to Drew (Cameron Mathison), so we're anticipating that "Dark Michael" will soon show the corrupt politician why you don't mess with a child raised by Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Speaking of Sonny, now that he's learned he has an adult grandson in Gio (Giovanni Mazza), he's going to want to properly welcome him to the fold. While the Dimpled Kingpin may prove successful in that regard, we suspect Gio's dad, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), won't be as fortunate given his recent issues with Gio.

Oh, and can you imagine how livid Tracy (Jane Elliot) is going to be when she learns she has yet another family tie to Sonny? At this point, she should just stop hating him already and invite the man to the infamous Quartermaine Thanksgiving.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.