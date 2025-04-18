General Hospital spoilers week of April 21-25

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 21-25.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21

"Carly is insistent. Sasha makes an admission. Lucas hears Marco out. Jordan and Isaiah come to a decision. Sidwell visits Alexis."

Tuesday, April 22

"Trina confides in Curtis. Carly betrays an ally. Kai updates Drew. Lucky gives Kristina some tough love. Willow seeks help from Jason."

Wednesday, April 23

"Carly and Jason clash. Tracy makes an offer. Dante and Lulu discuss family matters. Laura defends herself. Drew’s reaction surprises Willow. "

Thursday, April 24

"Sonny prepares for surgery. Brook Lynn is alarmed. Danny opens up to Jason about missing Sam. Molly issues a warning to Ric. Cody needs medical attention."

Friday, April 25

"Carly gets news about Sonny’s prognosis. Nina plays dirty. Brook Lynn calls out Lulu. Kristina is in for a shock. Willow hits a roadblock."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14: "Trina confides in Portia. Willow makes a big decision. Brennan reassures Carly. Laura’s news rattles Sonny. Ava tries to soothe Ric’s worries."

Tuesday, April 15: "Elizabeth gets a warm homecoming. Alexis wrestles with her conscience. Trina seeks out Ava. Chase and Lois have a heart-to-heart. Brook Lynn lays out her plan."

Wednesday, April 16: "Lucky makes a commitment. Tracy is intrigued. Lucas walks in on a tense moment. Drew hatches a new scheme. Curtis is suspicious of Jordan."

Thursday, April 17: "Sonny hosts Dante’s birthday party. Brook Lynn and Chase plan their future. Felicia makes a request of Carly. Cody offers assistance to Molly. Marco gives Alexis food for thought."

Friday, April 18: "Sonny confides in Carly. Jason confronts Sasha. Anna and Felicia catch up. Jordan gets a tempting offer. Maxie is taken aback."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.