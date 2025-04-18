The Young and the Restless spoilers week of April 21-25

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 21-25.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 21 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21

"Nikki points Claire in the right direction, Sally receives an interesting proposal from Billy, and Daniel finds himself at a crossroads."

Tuesday, April 22

"Phyllis pushes Sally’s buttons, Kyle makes a tough decision, and Tessa comes to the rescue of someone in need of help."

Wednesday, April 23

"Billy crosses the line to make a point, Nate and Damian receive an update about Amy’s condition, and Holden keeps Audra on her toes."

Thursday, April 24

"Victor keeps a secret from Nikki, Claire opens up to Victoria and Cole, and Diane sets the stage for a big reveal."

Friday, April 25

"Diane pulls out all the stops to impress Jack, Chelsea questions Adam’s motives, and Lily gives Audra the third degree."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14: "Jack addresses Diane’s habit of keeping secrets. Nick makes a confession to Victoria, and Traci looks for closure."

Tuesday, April 15: "Lily presses Damian to come clean, Nate gives Holden a warning, and Audra makes a bold move."

Wednesday, April 16: "Victor sets a trap for Billy, Audra stretches the truth, and Jack and Kyle discover deception at Jabot."

Thursday, April 17: "Victor stands his ground against the Abbotts, Jack and Diane plan their defense, and Nikki tries to keep the peace."

Friday, April 18: "Victor plays his cards close to the vest, Diane puts Michael in a compromising position, and Lily shares her concerns with Amy."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.