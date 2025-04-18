Days of Our Lives spoilers week of April 21-25

There's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 21-25.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 21

"Philip and Belle make a promise. Susan visits EJ. Xander demands answers from Stephanie and Alex. Kate chastises Rex."

Tuesday, April 22

"Cat and Gabi catch up. EJ wakes up. Sophia and Tate bond. Johnny has mixed emotions."

Wednesday, April 23

"A hospital fundraiser takes place. Gabi shares her frustrations with Javi and Leo. Alex and Stephanie question if they made the right choice. Chad observes a moment between Cat, Thomas, and Charlotte. Xander has words with Philip."

Thursday, April 24

"Maggie encourages Xander to show compassion. Kristen is struck by EJ’s demeanor. JJ hopes to win back Gabi. Chad realizes he may not be ready to date again."

Friday, April 25

"Jada and Rafe come to terms. Shawn gets news about Bo… EJ gets an admission from Belle. Johnny doubts himself. Chanel and Paulina share a heartfelt bonding moment."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of April 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 14

"Chanel comforts Johnny. Rafe reconnects with Sami. Roman questions Kate. Xander becomes outraged. Vivian reminds Philip of her demands."

Tuesday, April 15

"Javi defends Leo to Sami. Jada confides in Stephanie about Rafe. JJ reluctantly reaches out to Gabi. Kristen confronts Xander."

Wednesday, April 16

"Maggie gives Philip orders. Xander refuses Kristen’s demands. Jada sets the record straight with Rafe. Sami and Kate catch up. Gabi rages at JJ."

Thursday, April 17

"Vivian stuns Xander. Sarah confesses to Maggie. Stephanie seeks Kayla’s advice. Alex shares a tense exchange with Philip. Marlena and Steve spar with Orpheus."

Friday, April 18

"Rafe opens up to Sami. Shawn and JJ warn Melinda. Xander berates Philip. Gabi and Vivian clash."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.