General Hospital spoilers week of May 26-30
Here are your General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 26-30.
There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles as May comes to an end. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 26-30.
Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, May 26
Repeat from November 26, 2024 "Ric calls Kristina back to the stand at Ava’s trial. Liz and Lucky discover that Lulu has disappeared from Turning Woods. Sasha finds out she’s pregnant. Lulu hitches a ride from Cody."
Tuesday, May 27
"Brook Lynn and Dante are on emotional overload. Nina seeks Sonny’s help. Lois has some explaining to do. Sasha’s anxiety is soothed. Cody is filled with regret."
Wednesday, May 28
"Michael’s family welcomes him home. Dante and Brook Lynn reach out to Gio. Chase makes an admission. Nina confides in Maxie."
Thursday, May 29
"Dante confronts Lulu. Michael and Jason debrief. Trina and Kai take their relationship to the next level. Sasha advises Cody. Ned and Brook Lynn have a heart-to-heart."
Friday, May 30
"Liz and Laura reconnect. Ava counsels Nina. Michael issues a request to Sasha. Curtis has reservations. Alexis meets with Lucky and Kristina."
And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, May 19: "Nina loses her cool. Carly confides in Josslyn. Lulu and Cody get new intel. Sasha has reason to panic. Curtis confronts Drew."
Tuesday, May 20: "The who’s who of Port Charles arrives on the Nurses’ Ball red carpet. Lucy fields a crisis. Anna gets an idea. Portia receives an offer of friendship. Alexis gets an unpleasant surprise."
Wednesday, May 21: "The Nurses’ Ball performances begin. Kristina is stunned. Lulu watches Lois’s every move. Anna executes her plan. Josslyn has some choice words for Willow."
Thursday, May 22: "The Nurses Ball continues and secrets explode. Drew is confident. Ned and Olivia issue a warning. Curtis makes a decision. Carly meets Vaughn."
Friday, May 23: "The Nurses’ Ball performances concludes and lives are forever altered. Jason gets a mysterious phone call. Mac is relieved. Trina is worried. Carly receives an offer."
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
