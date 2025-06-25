General Hospital spoilers: Sonny makes a drastic move?

As his son Michael (Rory Gibson) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) get ready for baby Daisy’s christening, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is starting to get boxed in between Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and ADA Turner (Nazeen Contractor). He also has the upcoming referendum vote on the city taking over the piers to worry about. Sonny may be backed into a corner that even he can’t find a way out of.

On Thursday, June 26, Sonny will reveal something to Carly (Laura Wright) that will make her worried about him. It must be something serious to make Carly worry, considering she knows how capable Sonny is.

Could Sonny confide in Carly that he is about to do something drastic to make sure that Natalia (Eva LaRue) doesn’t make a deal with ADA Turner that could send him to prison? Sonny is getting nervous because Natalia seems to be wavering on their agreement for her to leave town.

Maybe Natalia (Eva LaRue) will give the incriminating evidence she has on Sonny to her son Marco (Adrian Anchondo) as a way to protect herself against Sonny. If Natalia doesn’t turn over the evidence she has to Sonny, he may decide that letting her leave town and disappear is too generous. Sonny has been known to order a hit on people in the past, could he possibly decide to take Natalia out so that she can never give ADA Turner the evidence that would send him to prison for the rest of his life?

It’s also possible that Sonny finds out something that changes everything about his approach to Sidwell. It never sat well with Sonny that they couldn’t connect Sidwell to the bombing at his apartment that nearly killed Michael. Maybe finally he finds some evidence that either connects Sidwell to the bombing, or clears him entirely.

What Sonny tells Carly may not be about Natalia though. He may have finally discovered some reason why Sidwell wants to take over Port Charles and take Sonny down as the city’s underworld kingpin. There’s never been any evidence connecting Sidwell to the two attempts on Sonny’s life, but Sidwell does seem strangely obsessed with making sure Sonny has no influence left in Port Charles.

But if Sidwell wants to take Sonny down, why did he bribe the judge to make sure that Sonny’s son Michael (Rory Gibson) got full custody of his children? Maybe Sonny finds out about the bribe, and he tells Carly that he’s going to take Sidwell out before Sidwell can do anything else to hurt Sonny’s family.

Whatever Sonny tells Carly, let’s hope it’s not incriminating enough she will have to testify against him. For a man like Sonny there’s no fate worse than going to prison. Sonny would burn down his property at the piers and disappear forever before he’d let that happen. And let’s hope Carly can keep her mouth shut about it too, because in Port Charles loose lips definitely sink ships, and shipping kingpins.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.