General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s new romance on the horizon?

Just like that, General Hospital's Sonny (Maurice Benard) called it quits with Natalia (Eva LaRue) in the episode that aired on April 10.

Now, we can’t say we’re shocked. We saw their end coming because, as longtime viewers know, one thing the kingpin doesn’t tolerate in a relationship is deception. Carly (Laura Wright) may not have been the perfect picture of honesty over the years, but in her on-again-off-again relationship with Sonny, the pair have always fallen apart the moment lies were introduced (even if they made up eventually after toxic fights and romances with other people first).

Back to Natalia, she made the grave error of lying to Sonny about her former marriage to Sidwell (Carlo Rota). When she finally came clean, it was only after Sonny confronted her, wondering how she knew the newcomer. Despite her pleas that she doesn’t love Sidwell and her promises that she’s never told Sidwell about Sonny’s business, the Corinthos patriarch called it quits.

Now, again looking to General Hospital history, Sonny usually has a pattern of quickly cozying up to another beautiful woman in the aftermath of a breakup. While you’d think he would prioritize his upcoming heart surgery, the possibility he may lose his pier and Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) attempted murder charges (well, when he learns of what she did), we won’t dare rule out the possibility that he’ll carve out some time for more metaphorical matters of the heart. So what lucky lady may soon find themselves on the tail end of Sonny’s affection? We think it may be Carly.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

To remind you, #Carson hasn’t been together in almost four years. Once he returned from Nixon Falls and the couple split due to his love for Nina (Cynthia Watros) and hers for Jason (Steve Burton), they haven’t made the slightest of googly eyes for each other. Now that he’s done with Natalia and facing a life-or-death medical crisis, we can imagine him realizing that Carly really is the love of his life. Not too long ago, he actually stated that he trusts her more than anyone.

Of course, Carly is currently in a relationship with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). However, that relationship has an expiration date on it, given he is also lying to her. Not only did he lead Josslyn (Eden McCoy) to investigate a killer, but he also didn’t tell Carly that he helped Josslyn cover up the fact that the young Jacks murdered Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Plus, Jack recruited Carly’s oldest daughter into the very dangerous profession of being a WSB agent. Oh, and we can’t forget, Jack seemingly knows more about the explosion that landed Michael (Chad Duell) in a German hospital bed.

Laura Wright and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With Carly facing heartbreak of her own, she may come to realize the love of her life has always been Sonny, especially if he nearly dies (which we suspect might happen). What may sweeten this deal, is the fact that Sonny is legitimately looking for an exit strategy out of organized crime. So she may believe his dangerous lifestyle may soon no longer present a threat.

At the moment, a Carly and Sonny reunion is just a theory we have. However, isn’t it about time these two crazy kids drift back toward each other after all this time?