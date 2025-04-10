General Hospital spoilers: Willow bans Carly from the kids?

For months now on General Hospital, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Carly (Laura Wright) have been at odds due to Willow cheating on Michael (Chad Duell) with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Remarkably for Willow’s sake, Carly hasn’t resorted to her vengeful ways and attempted to blow up Willow’s life for hurting her son, even as Willow continues to move forward with the villainous congressman. Chalk it up to maturity or the fact that Carly has been distracted by Michael’s recovery and her own unpopular romance with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), but the Metro Court owner has spared Willow the usual Carly “payback” spirit.

With that being said, that may soon change with Willow pushing her luck. For starters, Willow continues to let Drew manipulate her and may soon let him manipulate her into moving in with him, much to Carly’s chagrin. Carly thinks that would be a huge mistake, especially with Michael still in Germany and their custody agreement fragile at best.

Cameron Mathison and Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Adding to that, Willow has allowed Drew to talk her into some bad choices when it comes to using the kids as pawns in Drew’s twisted vendetta against Carly, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and the Quartermaines. Guided by Drew, Willow previously prevented Michael’s family from seeing him in the hospital as a way to force their hands about returning her kids (which she was technically entitled to have in the first place). Now we’re starting to think there’s a chance Willow will listen to Drew in limiting Carly and Sonny’s exposure to their grandchildren.

A few short weeks ago, Carly found herself lying in a hospital bed thanks to Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) failed murder plot against Jack. Pretty much everyone in town has warned Carly to stay away from him, given the danger he presents as a leader in the WSB. Combine this with the danger Sonny’s line of carries with it, and we can imagine Willow putting her foot down about the grandparents’ visitation of Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko), of course, with Drew’s influence.

In the following General Hospital preview clip for the week of April 7, Carly is seen lunging at someone with Jason (Steve Burton) stopping her. We suspect this could be due to Willow expressing her desire to limit Sonny and Carly’s presence around her children.

Should our theory ring true, we again suspect Carly will finally decide she’s tired of being civil. While she could want to slap Willow, we think Drew is the one who better be on the lookout. Carly knows her ex is the real problem in this equation, and she could either put pressure on Nina (Cynthia Watros) to step up their plan against him, or Carly could go rogue and hatch her own scheme. Now that she and Jack are official (for now, at least), she may have access to a whole new caliber of ways to deal with Drew Cain.

