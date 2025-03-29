I don’t think General Hospital’s Jack Brennan planted the bomb in Sonny’s apartment

Even though Valentin admitted he tried to kill Sonny before on Jack’s orders, the bombing was too sloppy for a pro like Jack.

The General Hospital mystery of who tried to kill Sonny (Maurice Benard) by setting off a bomb in his apartment continues. There’s no shortage of people who want Sonny dead, but considering the way in which the bombing was done, I really don’t think Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna) was behind it.

Jack has been face-to-face with Sonny, or in close proximity to him, dozens of times since he arrived in Port Charles. It doesn’t make sense that a pro like Brennan would use a bomb and risk hurting other people to take Sonny out.

The elephant in the room

It does look bad that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) confessed to Sonny that he tried to kill Sonny by tampering with his medication on the orders of Jack Brennan. But Valentin could have been lying, since Sonny already doesn’t like Jack, and Sonny was holding Valentin at gunpoint at the time.

Valentin also told Sonny that the bomber was someone named “Soliski”. That seems to be the truth, because Brick (Stephen A. Smith) tells Sonny and Jason (Steve Burton) that he’s got a lead on Soliski. Even though the bomb used was a professional-grade weapon developed by the WSB, that doesn’t necessarily mean that someone at the WSB, like Brennan, was behind the bombing.

It doesn’t make sense that Jack would hire an outsider to bomb Sonny’s apartment with a bomb like that. Jack doesn’t like loose ends, and hiring someone else to do it would be a liability. If Jack wanted Sonny dead, he would do it himself or give the assignment to someone he trusted.

Motive

Why would Jack Brennan want to kill Sonny? There is a laundry list of reasons that would give Jack motive to kill Sonny, considering Sonny’s long criminal history and connections to so many domestic and international crime syndicates. But the most urgent motive that Brennan could have at the moment would be that Sonny and Jason both want Carly (Laura Wright) to stay away from him. Brennan seems to have genuine feelings for Carly.

I don’t think it was always that way, however. When the bombing happened, I think Brennan was still trying to romance Carly as part of an operation. I don’t think he started to develop real feelings for her until after she saved his life in Germany. Now that he does have feelings for her, he may want Sonny out of the picture, but I don’t think that was a motive for the bombing.

If it wasn’t Brennan, who was it?

Valentin’s information about Soliski is really interesting because it indicates that the person who tried to kill Sonny could be someone who has no connection to any of the things that are going on in Port Charles right now.

I don’t think that Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) was behind the bombing, even though he wants Sonny out of the way so that he can take over the pier. Hiring an outsider to do the dirty work isn’t Sidwell’s style. And Sidwell seems to be really trying to convince the officials in Port Charles that he’s running a legitimate business.

It would be very interesting if the person behind Sonny’s attempted murder was someone from the past. Someone like Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche), for example.

Could Jerry Jacks return?

The biggest potential clue that Jerry could be returning at some point is that Valentin used polonium to poison the champagne that was intended for Brennan.

Polonium was also the poison used on Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) all the way back in 2013. That’s why Anna’s (Finola Hughes) daughter Robin (Kimberly McCollough) was able to save Carly. She developed the antidote to polonium poisoning as a result of the previous polonium poisoning that was committed by Jerry.

If they are setting up Jerry Jacks for a return, it could also mean that Jack didn’t randomly choose Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) as a recruit for the WSB. It’s possible Jerry is somehow connected to Jack and the WSB. What if Jack’s motive in getting close to Carly was really to get close to Josslyn and recruit her? Stranger things have happened, after all.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.

