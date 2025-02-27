General Hospital spoilers: Jack Brennan using Josslyn to get to her dangerous family member?

With General Hospital down one more villain now that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is dead thanks to Josslyn (Eden McCoy), it may be time for another villain to make a return.

Sure, Port Charles has Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Drew (Cameron Mathison). However, Sidwell has a big question mark on him as to what he may be up to, and Drew is just too frustrating to watch without becoming anxious, wondering when his downfall will finally happen. So if you ask us, it may be time to usher in a villain that could really send shockwaves and fear throughout the soap’s canvas. Enter Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roché).

Longtime fans of General Hospital know Jerry has quite the extensive resume of evil deeds. We’re talking kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder (on several occasions), just to name a few of his criminal acts. He’s brought devastation to every family in Port Charles, so we’re sure no resident wants him to return. However, perhaps that’s in the works and his niece Josslyn will be the catalyst for making that happen.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

As soon as Jack recruited Josslyn into the WSB, we suspected he had ulterior motives, something that was confirmed during his conversations with Collette (Mercedes Lopez Renard). Although his true intentions are still not fully known, we’re considering that Jack wants Josslyn in the WSB as she may be able to get close to her uncle, who was last heard to have escaped from prison. Josslyn and Jerry have never really bonded, as both Carly (Laura Wright) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) recognized him as a special kind of dangerous, but we can’t rule out their bloodline connection won’t come into play in the future.

We can imagine a scenario in which Jack and the WSB have intell that Jerry is alive and well somewhere, readying trouble to unleash. Knowing Jerry is Josslyn’s uncle, Jack thought she could get close enough to him to gather intel, and this intel could be used to stop Jerry. Or perhaps Jack will even use Josslyn as bait (unbeknownst to her) to lure Jerry out of hiding. Either way, her being used for any Jerry purpose is likely to put her in a very dangerous predicament.

Sebastian Roché, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now as far as what helped prompt these ideas, that’s all thanks to an interview Roché recently did with US Weekly . While promoting 1923 season 2, the topic of General Hospital came up, and speaking of a possible return he stated, “Never say never.” Following the big returns of Jason (Steve Burton) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), we have to think a Jerry Jacks comeback could be in the cards, and likely welcomed by viewers.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.