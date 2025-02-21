General Hospital spoilers: Josslyn becomes burdened with guilt and blabs murder secret to…?

After months of speculation about who may kill General Hospital’s Cyrus (Jeff Kober), it turns out it was neither Jason (Steve Burton) nor Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) nor Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Instead, it was Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Now to be fair, Josslyin was technically acting in self-defense. While she had no right to be in Cyrus’ cabin in the woods, she was following a lead hoping to gain evidence that he not only killed Dex (Evan Hofer), but Sam (Kelly Monaco) as well. In the midst of her finding just that, Cyrus arrived and was determined not to let Josslyn leave with anything she could take to the police. Wielding an axe, he started to walk toward her, only for her to whip out Dex’s gun and shoot Cyrus twice. Before he died due to his wounds, he murmured, “Now you’re the murderer.”

Josslyn looked absolutely horrified at what she had done and shaken by Cyrus’ last words. However, instead of calling Anna (Finola Hughes) and the police, Carly (Laura Wright) or even Jason, she opted to call Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). Judging by the following promo clip for the episode airing on February 21, it looks like he won’t be an advocate of reporting what happened to the cops, or at least not how things actually occurred.

If we had to guess, Josslyn is going to decide to keep what really happened a secret, for now. And given she’s not an experienced killer, the guilt of taking someone’s life may start to weigh on her. Should that happen, we can’t imagine Jack offering her the kind of support she’ll need, so she may crack and open up to someone she trusts. Someone who knows her and is able to offer her some comfort without telling the authorities on her.

While Josslyn’s best friend is Trina (Tabyana Ali), we don’t think Josslyn will turn to her. Josslyn likely wouldn’t want to compromise her friend by making her an accessory after the fact. Josslyn would probably want to turn to Michael (Chad Duell), as her brother is also a close confidant and has experience with taking a life. However, he’s currently in Germany being treated for his burns. So who does this leave? Carly. But telling Carly makes this situation even stickier.

Although Carly would probably be sympathetic to her daughter, she may become upset that Josslyn didn’t call her or Jason instead of Jack. Furthermore, the Metro Court owner is likely not to be pleased her boyfriend of sorts worked to cover up a felony her daughter committed and didn’t bother to tell her.

Adding another hypothetical layer onto this, what if in Jack’s coverup, he leaves breadcrumbs for the police to suspect Jason killed Cyrus? After all, Jason already publicly threatened him and he’s lethal enough to commit the act. Plus, before Jason went to see Drew (Cameron Mathison), he was alone at the cemetery visiting Sam, so he may not have a solid alibi for the moment Cyrus was murdered.

If this proves to be true, Carly could find herself in the awkward position of having to choose to keep her mouth shut about what Josslyn did in an effort to spare her child from going to court and possibly prison, or telling what she knows to spare her best friend from suffering a similar fate. Carly may put Jason over husbands and boyfriends, but can she do the same when it comes to her daughter?