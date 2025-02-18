General Hospital spoilers: Carly explodes on Jack Brennan for a very good reason?

As much as General Hospital fans have been rallying around the romance between Carly (Laura Wright) and Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna), he may have done one of the few things she may not be able to forgive.

Although some General Hospital viewers will question Carly’s choice to keep reuniting with Sonny (Maurice Benard) in the past given the danger his line of work tends to put her children in, there are other viewers like us who can recognize that Carly always tries to be a fiercely protective mother for her kids. Heck, even now, she went to great lengths to ensure Michael (Chad Duell) receives the best medical care as he recovers. She is also willing to team up with Nina (Cynthia Watros) to protect the family he has Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) from his infuriating uncle, Drew (Cameron Mathison).

With that being said, she’s been relatively out of the loop lately as far as Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) vigilante antics are concerned, as Mini-Carly tries to prove that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is a killer. While her thirst to see the right person pay for Dex’s (Evan Hofer) murder is justified, she’s been following leads that are placing her into dangerous situations, and that’s thanks to the breadcrumbs Jack is purposefully leaving for her. Breadcrumbs leading to Cyrus.

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Up until this point, no one (with the exception of Colette [Mercedes Lopez Renard]) knows that Jack has been secretly feeding Josslyn’s quest for justice. However, if Carly somehow learns of Jack’s version of help, The Metro Court owner may become furious. Jack is effectively sending her daughter down a dangerous path. Considering Carly is aware of Cyrus' past and doesn’t buy his “changed man” act, she’s not likely to appreciate Jack sending information that could help solve Dex’s murder to her inexperienced daughter, instead of just aiding the police with their ongoing investigation.

Adding another layer to this, based on the following General Hospital preview for the week of February 17, there’s a good chance Cyrus will be shot. Considering Josslyn decided to keep Dex’s gun after packing up his belongings, we have to consider she’ll be the suspect behind the dirty deed. If Carly learns of Jack’s role that leads to the hypothetical shooting, she may end whatever is happening between her and Jack for good.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait to see what happens next. But we have a strong feeling that rough territory lies ahead for #CarJack.

