General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Nina’s partnership against Drew goes horribly wrong?

After General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) flew to Germany to get Michael (Chad Duell) settled in the burn care facility, and got a little hot and heavy with Brennan (Charles Mesure) in the process, it looks like she pops back up in Port Charles during the week of February 3.

With her back in town, we imagine she can focus on getting revenge on Drew (Cameron Mathison) for all his treachery lately. As if it weren’t bad enough he slept with Michael’s wife, Drew blamed Carly for Michael’s predicament and inserted himself in matters dealing with her grandchildren. Carly has been relatively calm in her reaction to the newly-elected congressman. However, that all may be about to change (and we can’t wait for Hurricane Carly to become activated).

So what does Carly’s vengeance have to do with Nina (Cynthia Watros)? Well, General Hospital viewers know Nina is certainly no fan of Drew’s relationship with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) either. The Crimson Magazine Editor finally sees Drew for the manipulative egomaniac he has become and recognizes that Drew’s continued influence over her daughter likely will prove to be a big issue as Willow and Michael continue to navigate custody issues.

Carly and Nina loathe each other, but as the saying goes, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Considering they both can’t stand Drew and the potential influence he could have on their shared grandchildren, it appears they are putting their differences aside to form a partnership to take him down. Check out the following promo clip that suggests the unlikely alliance is about to become solidified.

Family Ties | General Hospital Promo (February 3rd, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Now because it’s the soap world, we know partnerships rarely go off without unexpected bumps in the road. And because we’re talking about Carly and Nina here, two people who notoriously plot things that have explosive repercussions, we think their scheme to take down Drew is bound to become problematic. This time, we’re narrowing the problems to two major secrets.

First, let’s talk about the worst-kept secret that Drew and Nina were sleeping together as he was getting close to Willow. Despite Ava (Maura West) pressing Nina to come clean to Willow about her previous dalliances with Drew to split the pair, Nina is adamant that she can’t do that as it could mean Willow cuts her out of her life for good. Unfortunately for Nina, that information is bound to come out.

It’s possible that in the midst of Carly and Nina working together, Carly stumbles upon the information. Again, Carly doesn’t like Nina even though they have mutual interests at the moment. Could Carly learn the truth and share it with Willow in an effort to kill two birds with one stone, turning Willow against not only Drew but her mother?

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Then there’s Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) pregnancy and the secret Michael is the father. For now, only Sasha, Jason (Steve Burton) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) know the paternity of Sasha’s unborn baby, and all three know why keeping the paternity under wraps right is important.

Right now in the custody battle between Willow and Michael, Willow looks like the “villain” as she cheated on her husband, so Michael seemingly has a great hand to play in court. However, if Willow discovers Michael cheated too and got another woman pregnant, Willow could gain a lot of leverage. So is there a realm where Nina finds out about the baby news and tells Willow after working with Carly to break up #Drillow? Might Nina want to ensure her daughter has an upper hand?

It’s also worth considering the real possibility that Drew could be the one who turns the lights on for Willow. If Carly and Nina find a way to sever his tie to Willow, he could lash out. We can picture him telling Willow he slept with her mother to ensure Nina loses her only surviving daughter. Additionally, we don’t put it past Drew stumbling upon Sasha and Michael’s baby news and sharing it with Willow to get back into her good graces if she dumps him. This move would get under Carly’s skin in the process.

Although we can’t be entirely sure of what may come of Carly and Nina’s partnership, we have a strong hunch that these two will resume their rivalry with a fierceness when it’s all said and done.