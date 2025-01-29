General Hospital spoilers: Brennan holding onto a secret that could destroy chances with Carly?

When it comes to the General Hospital’s slow-burn courtship between Carly (Laura Wright) and Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), consider us fans. Since it’s become clear that Carly and Jason (Steve Burton) were destined to remain best friends, and Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) aren’t on course to reunite for the umpteenth time, Brennan’s consistent flirtatious charm has won over not only Carly but us. The two have passed the chemistry test with flying colors.

With that being said, not everyone in Port Charles is on board the Brennan/Spencer train. Jason, Sonny, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) have all cautioned the Metro Court owner about trusting the WSB agent. To their point, Brennan did come to Port Charles as an agent of chaos representing the Pikeman group, the very organization that targeted Sonny for months. Plus, Brennan is a world-class spy, meaning he likely will always keep things from her and not be able to be fully honest.

It’s his inability to be fully transparent that gives us pause about the potential longevity of a relationship between Carly and Brennan. We tend to believe that the warnings Carly has received are foreshadowing that a shoe may drop with Brennan. Yes, Carly was with Sonny for years and as the kingpin of the Port Charles underworld, there were certain things he also kept hidden from her. However, we suspect that Brennan may be holding onto one twisted secret that Carly may never be able to forgive should she learn of it.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

So what could Brennan be hiding? Well, we started to do some thinking, and that led us back to Brennan’s colleague Colette Moreau (Mercedes Lopez Renard). Viewers will recall that she was previously in Prague when Lulu (Alexa Havins) reunited with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez)and was interrupted by Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). In fact, Colette pulled a trigger trying to kill Valentin.

Brennan wasn’t a fan of Colette’s decision, but he’s aware of it. We can’t imagine Carly wouldn't be thrilled if she discovers that Brennan’s colleague put Carly’s cousins in danger, firing off shots. Although that’s a terrible secret, it’s one we think Brennan may be able to explain away with his charm, so let’s go further.

At the moment, all eyes are on Sidwell (Carlo Rota) as the culprit behind Sonny’s penthouse explosion that landed Michael (Chad Duell) in a burn recovery center in Germany. However, what if Sidwell was responsible but wasn’t working alone?

Carlo Rota, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

It’s rather interesting that the WSB was allegedly tracking Sidwell’s movements for months, then all of a sudden he seemingly pops up in Port Charles undetected, even buying Wyndemere. Additionally, Sidwell is brazenly walking around town without a care in the world, as he legally can since there are now no investigations or criminal charges pending against him. Lastly, it’s worth noting that there have been suggestions that the bomb that went off in Sonny’s home was WSB quality. Is Sidwell’s new swagger because he’s teamed up with the WSB?

If that proves to be true, we hate to think Brennan would have gone along with a plan to blow up Sonny’s penthouse. It’s possible that the WSB and Sidwell agreed to work together on some other project, but now under WSB’s “protection,” he took the liberty to attack Sonny. We also have to consider Colette went rogue and worked with Sidwell behind Brennan’s back. However, should Brennan learn of such a pairing, he would probably be pressured to keep it a secret due to his position at the WSB.

In any scenario where the WSB partnered with Sidwell and Brennan knows of it, Carly would likely erupt learning the truth. Michael is her firstborn and is suffering because of that bomb. Even if it were meant for Sonny, she wouldn’t stand for someone trying to eliminate her ex and the father of a few of her children.

Right now, these are all largely theories. However, we do tend to believe Brennan will find himself in a precarious situation with Carly that he can’t flirt his way out of.