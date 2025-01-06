General Hospital spoilers: Carly blows up Willow and Drew’s happily ever after?

Sadly, it looks like the recent rumors swirling around about how General Hospital’s Michael (Chad Duell) would exit the canvas are likely true. As seen in the following preview clip for the week of December 6, a man is caught in a roaring fire, and all indications signal that the man in question is Michael.

Explosive Week | General Hospital Promo (January 6th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Now we aren’t going to say that Michael is dying. That seems unlikely, especially as Duell suggested that General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini has left the door open for Duell to return to the soap’s canvas. Plus, would the show's writers really be so cruel as to kill off not one, but two children of Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), given Morgan (Bryan Craig) is still presumed dead? We don’t tend to think so. It’s more likely that Michael is in for a long road of recovery and is headed out of Port Charles to a burn recovery center.

Either way, with Michael gone, Drew (Cameron Mathison) may think he has a clear shot to be with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The newly elected politician had already been planting seeds with Willow that they could be together anyway, and Michael was finally ready to divorce his wife. Unfortunately for Drew though, we think Carly is going to present a bigger problem to a would-be #Drillow pairing than Michael ever could.

Viewers will recall that Carly has been chomping at the bit to get payback on Willow and Drew (largely Drew) for hurting her son. However, Jason (Steve Burton) convinced her to back down and let Michael handle things as he sees fit. With Michael out of commission, Carly may feel has a green light to unleash her unique brand of fury that not even Jason can stop.

Katelyn MacMullen and Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Think about it. Carly was already furious with Willow and Drew, so if she sees the two trying to carry on in a relationship during Michael’s hardships, the Metro Court owner will probably become enraged. Adding to the grief she’ll likely feel watching her firstborn suffer, Carly’s going to have a lot of emotions and will want to direct them somewhere. So why not a revenge plot in the name of her son?

We can imagine Carly hiring Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) or Brick (Stephen A. Smith) to do some digging into Drew to find out some embarrassing information to ruin his new political career. Then with their help, Carly learns that Drew was sleeping with Willow’s mother Nina (Cynthia Watros). Carly would be thrilled to expose this secret to Willow as it could rip apart a relationship between Willow and Drew, and even Willow and Nina for that matter.

It’s also not hard to picture Carly getting some major revenge in the business sector. Again, Michael was filing for divorce from Willow. So if Michael survives the burning incident but remains incapacitated, a fight could loom about who is in charge of his affairs. Carly and Sonny may have Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) fight in court to prove that this person shouldn’t be Willow. If successful, it’s easy to see a judge naming Carly the conservator of Michael’s estate until his children are able.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Should that come to fruition, that would mean she would be in control of Michael’s controlling interest in Aurora, effectively becoming the leader of Drew’s company and Nina’s boss. Carly would love that, and frankly, we would too.

For those wondering why Carly just wouldn’t leak Michael’s video of Willow and Drew to the press to hurt the couple, we think Carly will avoid that problematic route. For starters, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) experienced the hardships of having her own sexual encounters leaked to the public, and Carly likely wouldn’t want Willow to experience that as the mother to Carly’s grandchildren. Plus, Carly would probably be concerned for Scout (Cosette Abinante) seeing that type of video with Drew in it.

While time will only tell what really happens next, we’re left with our theories about Michael’s future and Carly’s involvement.