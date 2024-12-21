I think General Hospital’s Tracy and Drew need a reality check

General Hospital's Quartermaine clan is due for a reality check. Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) one-liners and over-the-top villainess quips are funny, but more than a little hypocritical. Tracy would need mountain climbing gear and a helicopter to try and reach the moral high ground after decades of unethical behavior.

Now while I hate defending Drew (Cameron Mathison), he was right to throw in Tracy’s face that when her father pretended to have a heart attack to test her loyalty, she wasn’t going to give him his heart medication and she was going to let him die. And someone needs to tell her that if she keeps threatening Drew with the infamous video of him and Willow (Katelynn MacMullen), it’s going to lose any power it has.

Empty threats aren’t very scary. The video has already been leaked once, and people who shouldn’t have seen it ended up seeing it. Tracy should know that if you have a trump card like that you need to use it before someone else does. This is the second time Tracy has tried to blackmail Drew. She has spent decades blackmailing people, she should be better at it.

Tracey’s imperious attitude isn’t just a problem with Drew though. Her quip about the Quartermaine residence becoming a daycare was just mean. Those kids need some stability, and living together in the Quartermain mansion is giving them that. It’s not like that giant house doesn’t have enough room for them all. And they have nannies and servants, so no one is asking her to do anything difficult like actually spend time with them.

Also, bullying Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), because she didn’t make Lulu (Alexa Havins) eggs benedict for breakfast, was over the line. Tracy needs to get outside and touch some grass and remember that she may be the queen of the manor inside the Quartermaine residence, but outside of it, she doesn’t have as much power as she thinks she does.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Although Tracy may be crossing the line in some ways, so is Drew. Aside from the fact that what he did with Willow was terrible and unethical and let’s just say it… gross, it’s also going to be a huge complication to start his political career in D.C.

Additionally, if Willow and Michael (Chad Duell) try to reconcile, Drew needs to stay out of the way. Should the couple head for divorce, Drew trying to get with Willow just makes the divorce even more complicated. Willow won’t want to be with him if he ruins her chance to get custody of her children. It’s already going to be a tough fight for Willow to not end up looking like a villain if there is a divorce since she is the one who cheated. The best thing that Drew can do for Willow is to stay away. In my book, there’s no happy ending here for Drew and Willow. But Drew doesn’t seem to realize that.

Furthermore, Drew is just starting to become aware that his actions have consequences. Michael and Curtis (Donnell Turner) partnered up to tank Aurora stock and took over the company. And that’s just the beginning. His future in politics could fall apart too if the video of him and Willow is leaked and goes viral.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Carly (Laura Wright) is also gunning for Drew now because she’s very protective of Michael. When Jason (Steve Burton) told Carly to stand down and let the situation between Michael and Willow play out she was resistant to the idea. If Michael and Willow divorce, there is no way that Carly will let Willow and Drew be happy together, or let Drew be involved with kids. Retro Carly may appear and attempt to sabotage an official new romance.

There’s also going to be more drama when Willow finds out that Nina (Cynthia Watros) was sleeping with Drew as well. Nina should have told Willow long before now, because it’s definitely going to come out and that will hurt the relationship that Nina and Willow have.

All in all, maybe the reason Tracy and Drew are not getting along is because they are too much alike. Both seem to have a flexible moral compass, and both need a reality check when it comes to realizing the impact of their actions on their own lives and the lives of the people around them.