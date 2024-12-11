General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Brennan's hot and heavy apology?

General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Charles Mesure) continue to have one of the more interesting dynamics in Port Charles. They have tons of will-they-or-won’t-they chemistry and have left many viewers rooting for their possible relationship. That in itself is quite the feat considering how many longtime fans are impatiently waiting for Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to reunite, or Carly and Jason (Steve Burton) to continue exploring the romance they started years ago.

Unfortunately, Carly and Brennan hit another snag in their "friendship" in the General Hospital episode that aired on December 10, as he found the bug Carly planted in his office for Anna (Finola Hughes). The government spy felt the Metro Court owner violated his trust and was furious Carly joined Anna and Jason in not believing him.

Carly appeared remorseful, especially after Brennan convinced her he only had Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) burner phone number and no knowledge of his whereabouts. However, things certainly aren’t all good between the two of them, and they may not instantly get better since Carly ambushed Brennan with Lulu (Alexa Havins) to get him to call Valentin’s phone by the end of the episode.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Having said all of that, fans of #Barly (or #Crennan) shouldn’t give up on the pairing of these two as we have a hunch they’re about to take things to the next level. Carly may have matured over the years, but she hasn’t changed that much.

When she first got together with Sonny decades ago, it happened after an explosive argument. Following that, the duo kicked off an on-again-off-again relationship that consists of multiple marriages, just as many divorces and three children (Michael [Chad Duell] included).

Then there’s Carly’s relationship cycle with Jax (Ingo Rademacher). They couldn’t stand one another initially either, and their dynamic was very contentious with plenty of disagreements. Then came the day they let their anger transform into passion.

Back to Carly and Brennan, they may have started off their friendship with flirtatious banter, but this blowup between them could have just lit the fiery spark they needed to finally become the hot new couple we knew they could be. We can imagine them having a heated conversation about this bug and trust again in the near future, and as they intensely go back and forth the tension between them builds until it prompts one of them to make the first move, leading to clothes hitting the floor.

Charles Mesure, Brennan (Image credit: Disney)

Should our theory prove correct, Carly and Brennan may opt to keep their entanglement a secret at first, as Carly likely won’t have many people in her camp rooting for her and Brennan to succeed as a couple. Jason in particular will probably vehemently express his disapproval. But Jason’s disapproval seems rather fitting as Carly is not likely to support his possible romance with Anna.

With Carly possibly cementing things with Brennan, Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) affair about to become very public knowledge and the mystery of Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death unraveling, the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 looks to be downright chaotic.