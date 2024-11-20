General Hospital spoilers: Sam murdered as a favor to Lulu?

In the wake of General Hospital’s Sam (Kelly Monaco) dying off the show’s canvas, two major questions have boggled the minds of fans. First, what happens to Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Scout (Cosette Abinante)? Will they live with their respective fathers, Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison), or will Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) get custody of her grandchildren?

The second major question that’s been asked may be the more obvious one — was Sam murdered? Immediately after Sam’s death, it was suspected she suffered a heart attack after the transplant surgery to save Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) life. This has led to Lucas (Van Hansis) taking some heat from Alexis and recently Danny, as he was her transplant surgeon. However, Alexis eventually agreed to have an autopsy done on her daughter, and the results are revealed in the General Hospital episode airing on November 20.

Now, we believe the autopsy report will reveal what we theorized weeks ago, which is Sam’s death involves some foul play. We never bought the idea that she just had a random heart attack. In fact, we said at the time that Cyrus (Jeff Kober) may have killed her, a suspicion we still hold today.

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

The "reformed" Cyrus still carries a great amount of guilt for causing the injuries that landed Lulu in a coma in the first place. And to be fair, he probably should as she was caught in the explosion he ordered Julian Jerome (William deVry) to rig for Jason. Cyrus has suggested several times that he wants to make things up to Lulu for all the pain and misery he’s caused her, and in a misguided attempt to do the right thing, may have led him to murder Sam. If you’re asking why, we have one name to float before you. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

It’s not hard to imagine Cyrus believing he can make amends with Lulu by helping to restore her family. For years, Dante and Sam have been a blended family with Scout, Danny and Rocco (Finn Francis Carr), and the happy couple were even planning to get married. So if Lulu were to wake up with Sam in the picture, it would be hard for Lulu to reunite with arguably the love of her life. Knowing that, Cyrus may have taken drastic measures to eliminate the competition.

Alexa Havins, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We should mention, that given the amount of time Cyrus spends at the hospital (wanted or not), he had plenty of opportunity to go into Sam’s room as she was recovering from surgery and put something in her IV to cause her to have a heart issue. Yes, from what fans saw, Alexis was by her daughter’s bedside practically 24/7. However, who knows what occurred off-camera that viewers are not privy to yet?

Should our hunch about Cyrus being a murderer prove correct, he may find himself facing a grim demise. Jason certainly isn’t above killing someone, and a rage-fueled Dante or Kristina (Kate Mansi) could be capable of anything.

