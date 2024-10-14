General Hospital spoilers: Dante headed toward a downward spiral?

Every now and then on the General Hospital canvas, a character is set down a downward trajectory. Recently, Sonny (Maurice Benard) rebounded from his dark place having been off of his game for months thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Ava (Maura West), who both tampered with his bipolar medication. Sonny managed to find himself in isolation from his loved ones and on the brink of taking his own life, only being rescued by the ghost of Morgan (Bryan Craig).

Kristina (Kate Mansi) has also had a rough go of it recently. She broke up with Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), she lost her baby, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) vowed to be done with her and she was being harassed by John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). All that stress pushed Kristina to the point that she wanted to kill Agent Cates, which Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has been in jail trying to cover up.

With all that being said, let’s focus on Sonny’s oldest child Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He’s currently desperate to find an organ donor for Lulu and is once again in the middle of his commitment to his badge and Sonny. Dante learned that the gun that could clear Alexis of a murder charge has been anonymously sent to the Port Charles Police Department, but Dante has also been warned not to share that information with anyone.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Currently, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) are hoping that Sonny will meet with the FBI and confess to killing John in an effort to save Alexis, as he doesn’t know the gun that could get the charges against her dropped has been located. However, will Dante step in and tell his dad about the gun anyway so Sonny doesn't go to prison? If Dante does, he may find himself compromising his job.

So let's recap this. Frantic over Lulu and possibly facing job trouble, Dante is already under some pressure and we haven’t even mentioned the looming loss of Sam (Kelly Monaco). With Monaco leaving the soap and rumors swirling Sam’s going to be killed off, Dante is facing a hard time of grief in the near future. Will he be able to deal with it all? Or will the cop spiral into an unhealthy mental space like his father and sister?

We can imagine a situation in which Dante loses Sam, faces issues at work and Lulu has a close brush with death, but ultimately survives, having a long road of recovery.

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Now Dante really hasn’t had issues of alcohol abuse in the past, but that doesn’t mean he won’t in the future. It’s not hard to picture him turning to a substance to deal with all the stress on his plate. Not for nothing, if he does, it would be a pivot for the upstanding cop, who has been the perfect picture of moral high ground since he was able to shake the former mind control he was under when he was tangled up with the WSB.

It would also be an opportunity for his family to rally around him and help him, which as a viewer, it’s always nice to see his siblings come together to support one another through a crisis, and they’d likely help Dante through such a scenario.

This is all theory at this point, but again, seeing Dante go through a dark period in his life and witnessing how he copes could prove to provide some drama on the soap.