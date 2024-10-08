General Hospital spoilers: is Lulu's miracle donor Sam?

Like a number of General Hospital fans, we were hoping that Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) would arrive back in Port Charles to play his sister’s hero. That he would be the donor Lulu desperately needs as her liver continues to fail. Sadly, in the General Hospital episode that aired on October 7, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) shares with Lucky that he’s not a viable donor match for Lulu.

This gut-wrenching news is not what Lucky wanted to hear and certainly not what Laura (Genie Francis), Carly (Laura Wright) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) were hoping for. With Lulu’s condition worsening by the day, there’s a grave sense of urgency to find her a liver as soon as possible, which leads us to Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) front door.

With Monaco’s exiting the show and her final scenes as Sam expected to air in the coming weeks, it’s starting to look as if Sam could be Lulu’s miracle donor. Rumors continue to swirl, and with more fervor than ever these days, that Monaco’s exit will come with Sam’s death. Should that ring true, we don’t have the exact details on how Sam will die, but it seems as if General Hospital writers have been dropping some clues.

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Sam is currently determined to save her mother from going to prison for life for a murder she didn’t commit. The private investigator begged Carly to confess that she lied about being Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) alibi so police could again shift their attention to the dimpled kingpin, and rightfully so. After all, he did in fact murder John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Unfortunately for Sam, Carly won't confess to lying, so Sam is left to find the gun Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) threw in the water as it would prove the lawyer’s innocence.

Sam is pretty confident that her diving skills and swimming abilities will be enough to prevent anything bad from happening if she jumps into the murky depths looking for the weapon. However, Dante has already cautioned Sam about diving into the water noting it’s "choppy." Is Dante right to be worried?

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

We can imagine a scenario where Sam dives into the water and things go horribly wrong. Let’s say she drowns for instance, and she’s not rescued in time to revive her. If she finds herself clinging on to life support with no chance of survival, it’s not hard to picture someone on the General Hospital canvas bringing up the possibility that she becomes an organ donor for Lulu. Could that person be Dante? Would he feel comfortable letting his current partner save his ex’s life?

Even if Dante were to make the suggestion, who would he have to go to in order to make that happen? Unless Sam has secretly made Dante her power of attorney or Dante and Sam get married in the very near future, he can’t sign off on Sam donating her liver. So he may have to go hat and hand to Alexis, Kristina (Kate Mansi), Molly (Kristen Vaganos) or Sam’s oldest child Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). If Danny has to make the decision, it will be a tough one for him as he’s just a teen.

As we continue to be on Lulu-watch and Sam-watch, we’ll be paying close attention to see if their stories wind up colliding.